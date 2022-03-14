2022 Cowboys NFL draft profile: Colorado State TE Trey McBride scouting report & interview

We’re starting our series of draft scouting profiles as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the 2022 draft.

Name: Trey McBride

Class: Senior

School: Colorado State

Position: Tight End

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 246lbs

Arm Length: 32 1/2”

Hand Size: 10 1/8”

40-time: N/A

Vertical: 33”

Broad Jump: 117”

Bench: 18

PROS

+ Complete TE showcasing the ability to block and be a threat as a receiver

+ Intelligent route runner with the ability to manipulate leverage

+ Good athlete that can win after the catch and down the field

+ High level three-sport athlete and it shows on tape

+ Selfless player who doesn’t mind doing the dirty work

+ Showed the ability to win in contested catch opportunities

+ Will offer a real threat out of 12-personnel alignments given his dual-threat ability

+ Trustworthy hands catching the football outside of his frame

+ Gritty, football demeanor shows up on film and when talking with him

CONS

- Lacks an elite trait at the tight end position

- Only one touchdown in 2021 may worry some teams

- Lacks the elite size or athleticism to be a big-mismatch at the next level

- Can at times be more of a get-in-the-way blocker instead of a mauler

- May need to continue to add weight to his frame

Interview

Make sure to subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network so you get access to all of our shows and interviews! Apple devices can subscribe here and Spotify users can subscribe here.

OVERALL SUMMARY

In such a deep tight end class, but one lacking top end talent, Trey McBride ended up grading out as TE1 for me. While he may not have the appeal that a guy like Kyle Pitts had coming out in 2021, McBride is a do-it-all tight end that will fit in strongly with teams who run a good amount of 12-personnel. McBride lacks the one elite trait to really stand out as an elite tight end prospect, but he’s super clean, safe, and very efficient in the way he plays. Any team needing to add quality tight end depth to their roster, while hoping to land a solid TE1 in the NFL, should really love what Trey McBride has to offer as both a receiver, blocker, and locker room guy.

ROUND GRADE

2nd (59th Overall, TE1)