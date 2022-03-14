Cowboys news: Addressing the wide receiver position in the aftermath of the Amari Cooper trade

Wide receiver could become a high-priority draft need with Cooper heading to Cleveland.

Day 1 Option: Treylon Burks, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, WR, Arkansas Burks drew many comparisons to former Cowboy WR Dez Bryant given his playstyle and the combine all but confirmed this. Putting up almost identical measurements and athletic numbers, Burks is a sure-handed possession receiver who excels after the catch with his physicality. Pairing his dynamic RAC ability with Lamb allows OC Kellen Moore to keep his high-tempo, short-yardage offense firing on all cylinders. While Burks is at his best with the ball in his hands, his frame and aggressiveness in the air allows him to come down with many 50/50 balls. Although there is still room for growth as a route runner, Burks would be welcomed physical and competitive presence to this Dallas offense. Day 1 Option: Chris Olave, 6-foot, 187 pounds, WR, Ohio State Olave is the best direct replacement for Cooper in this class as he is one of the most refined route-runners in the nation. He adds great athleticism and a deep bag of release techniques to his repertoire as well. After the catch he’s quick and slippery but there have been questions about his ability to reach outside his frame for balls. He does not possess the size nor the aggressiveness to be a true jump ball threat. Should Dallas look at Olave, his ability to separate and overall athleticism is what he will hang his hat on.

The Antonio Brown saga could make a stop through Dallas.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wants another shot at the NFL. He believes he can have a story unlike any other player in the league. In his 12-year career, Brown has played for three teams. Now, he wants another chance to play football with the Dallas Cowboys. The 33-year-old went on “The Pivot” podcast and talked with former NFL star Ryan Clark about his future. The WR had quite an interesting response and specifically thought that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would be interested in bringing him onto the roster: “Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy that I’m putting out all this motivation and all this hard work and encouragement. Maybe he want(s) to harness some of that energy.” We all know Jones has made several questionable decisions as the GM of the Cowboys. But signing Brown seems far from “sexy.” In terms of his career success, Brown is a 7x Pro Bowler, 4x All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. While he is certainly one of the most talented wide receivers in the recent era of football, his entire career has sadly been clouded by controversy. However, it seems the former Buc feels his hard work would still be worth it to certain teams. The quote from the interview is in the tweet below.

An overview of the Cowboys' current situation before free agency begins on March 16th.

Biggest Needs and Top Targets Safety Jayron Kearse and Damontae Kazee played more snaps at safety than anyone else last season. Both are set to hit the open market. Malik Hooker, who was also playing on a one-year deal, is also set to hit the market. That leaves the Cowboys with few viable options with experience outside of Donovan Wilson. The best options might be finding the money to re-sign some combination of Kazee, Kearse and another low-cost option. Top Targets: Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee, Duron Harmon Edge If the Cowboys don’t re-sign Gregory, then defensive end becomes a serious need. Parsons is capable of elite production, but the Cowboys are likely to continue playing him as a linebacker in addition to his pass-rushing duties. Lawrence is still an elite defensive end when he’s healthy, but he’s entering his age-30 season and only played seven games this season. That leaves a drastic need for another edge-rusher. Bringing back Gregory would be ideal, but an aging veteran who still has something left to give on a cheap, one-year deal could work too. Top Targets: Randy Gregory, Melvin Ingram III, Jerry Hughes

With Zeke’s contract being more flexible in 2023 and the upcoming season being the last year on Pollard’s contract, which RBs should Dallas look at in later rounds of the 2022 draft?

Rachaad White, Arizona State White had one of the most impressive displays of speed at this year’s NFL Combine. He ran a 4.48 in his 40-yard dash and had a solid broad jump of 125 inches. White was a consistent dual threat in the offense while at Arizona State. He accumulated 456 receiving yards last season, on top of exactly 1,000 yards on the ground. He regularly found the endzone in 2021, amassing 15 rushing touchdowns and one through the air. One of his biggest strengths was his breakaway speed out of the backfield. He can fit in as a third-down or receiving back right out of the gate for the Cowboys, giving them another offensive layer to work with. Running behind Elliot and Pollard, presumably, will give White time to develop in the NFL, though he already possesses an excellent second gear once he gets into the open field. Defenses will need to account for him as a dual threat, and for a fifth-round choice, this is certainly a pick with high upside.

Excitement seems to follow the Cowboys wherever they go.

For as painful as it is to listen to Stephen Jones complain about overpaid players and how they may be on the trade block, flipping them for picks has some allure. Now, there are virtually no circumstances in which the Dallas Cowboys get proper value for either Amari Cooper or La’el Collins via trade, but if both are being forced out anyway, it’s nice to get a little something for them in exchange. La’el Collins figures to garner a Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick compensation. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility trading both players will yield north of three pick in return. With three picks in the top-100 already, the Dallas Cowboys could roll into the 2022 NFL Draft with as many as five top-100 picks. Think of the fun they could have with those kinds of resources. Now imagine if they trade back a few spots in the first round (like they always seem to try to do). They could essentially populate half their roster with players playing on rookie deals.

Add Tad Prescott to the list of people confused about the Cooper trade.

There are countless people in Dallas up in arms after the Cowboys traded star receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Due to his contract, it was expected that Dallas would either cut or trade Cooper, but that doesn’t mean Cowboys supporters won’t miss him. Such is the case for Dak Prescott’s brother Tad, who is quite vocal on social media when it comes to America’s Team. He himself is not happy that Cooper will be suiting up for the Browns next fall catching balls from Baker Mayfield. Cleveland? y’all really sent my guy to Cleveland! You will be missed 1-9 best route runner in the game, top 3 WR @AmariCooper9 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 12, 2022

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.