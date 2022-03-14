Dallas Cowboys free agency 2022: Long snapper Jake McQuade back on one-year, vet minimum deal

The Dallas Cowboys made another move in free agency. On Sunday the Cowboys brought Michael Gallup back on what is a pretty team-friendly deal. Fans want to see new players brought in, but that isn’t to say that there aren’t returnees that fans are anxiously awaiting. The likes of Jayron Kearse, Randy Gregory, and others are still out there, but we do have an update on one veteran who was going to hit the open market.

The long snapper.

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing long snapper Jake McQuade back on a one-year, veteran minimum deal

It was a year who when the Cowboys moved on from L.P. Ladouceur which meant they needed to find a new long snapper for the first time since the wheel was invented. In all seriousness, Dallas settled on a John Fassel Guy™️ and brought in Jake McQuade from the Los Angeles Rams.

McQuade was fine for the team last season and is returning on a one-year, veteran minimum deal.

Long snapper news: The #Cowboys have agreed to resign two-time pro bowl LS Jake McQuade to a 1-year contract contract vet min salary benefit, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Cowboys moved on from kicker Greg Zuerlein, and it has been reported they will likely lose punter Bryan Anger, but the third specialist is back in the fold.