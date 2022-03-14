Cowboys free agency news 2022: Cedrick Wilson reportedly reaches deal with Dolphins

The re-make of the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver group is in full swing. They traded Amari Cooper. They re-signed Michael Gallup. And now they have lost Cedrick Wilson to the Miami Dolphins.

3 years $22.8M $12.75M fully guaranteed. https://t.co/pZAUaRvFJ8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

That is a decent contract for Wilson and probably why the Cowboys were not getting involved. They will try to replace Wilson as the third receiver now that Cooper is gone with either a draft pick, or someone they are eyeing in free agency.

Dallas will need a reliable third option which is what Wilson was when one of the top three (Cooper, Lamb, or Gallup) were ever injured. He stepped in and proved he can handle the everyday rotation of being an NFL receiver.

It was always a long shot to retain Wilson given the Cowboys moves so far and their desire to reconstruct the receiving corps. Which direction they go in teams of the type of receiver they add will be interesting. Will it be a speed guy? A slot specialist? Or another big receiver clone that they tend to like?