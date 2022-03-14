Report: It is “doubtful” Cowboys can get anything for La’el Collins, release seems “probable”

Free agency still isn’t technically here in the NFL, but we are squarely within the league’s legal tampering window and all sorts of things have been happening.

Deals are being agreed to left and right - including the Cowboys with a couple of their own, stay up to date with our full tracker here - and it was only a matter of time until the Dallas Cowboys lost a player which happened on Monday when Cedrick Wilson agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson is the second player who suited up for Dallas that will be elsewhere next season as the Cowboys agreed to trade Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this past Saturday. It seemed like another trade was on the horizon, but perhaps that is no longer the case.

It is “doubtful” that the Cowboys will be able to find a trade partner for La’el Collins

Over the weekend the Cowboys gave La’el Collins permission to seek a trade and the countdown for his time with the team truly began. It doesn’t seem any progress was made.

How do we know this, exactly? On Monday it was reported by The Dallas Morning News that it is “doubtful” that Dallas will find a trade partner for Collins and that a release is more likely.

Source said it's doubtful Cowboys can trade La'el Collins and a release is probable. Let's see what happens. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 14, 2022

Collins missed all of the 2020 season had a rocky 2021, but he still finished last year as the 15th best tackle by PFF’s offensive grade. Why no one is willing to trade for him - on a contract that is paying him only $10M per year - is a bit mystifying. Especially when it was reported on Sunday that there were “at least six teams” interested in him. We’ll have to see how it plays out.