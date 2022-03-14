Cowboys free agency 2002: Dallas giving DeMarcus Lawrence a new deal

For years, the biggest moves the Dallas Cowboys have made leading up to free agency has been with their own players. That is now the case again this year, as they have reportedly extended DE DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Cowboys and DE DeMarcus Lawrence have agreed to a three-year, $30M fully guaranteed deal for him to stay in Dallas, per source.



Lawrence will now have a fully guaranteed contact for 7 straight years, the first ever DE to do so. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

With the tight cap situation, which is seen as more limiting by the Cowboys than by many other teams, this has some important advantages.

DeMarcus Lawrence's new deal will greatly reduce his 2022 cap hit. So not only does Tank stay on with the #Cowboys, and with a new fully g'td contract, but more money is now free in their negotiations with Randy Gregory and others (Bobby Wagner?).



Win-win in Dallas. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 14, 2022

When Lawrence was mentioned along with Amari Cooper as potential cap casualties by Stephen Jones earlier this offseason, it created some angst among fans. That only grew when the team shipped Cooper off for little in draft compensation. But now the defensive line looks to be solid going forward. And as mentioned above, this could pave the way for the team to also re-sign Randy Gregory, and look to other free agents.

The Cowboys made a positive move towards more money in free agency, now the hope is they will finally use it.