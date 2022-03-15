2022 NFL Draft: Cowboys prospect profile Jordan Davis

It seems like every year come NFL Combine time, some players that many viewed as a ‘freak of nature’ athlete comes out to Indianapolis and confirms that notion. Jordan Davis, the massive defensive lineman from the National Championship Georgia Bulldogs, did just that this year. Davis is 6’6”, 341 pounds and ran a 4.78 forty time, that is just absurd and frankly is scary to see a man of that stature move that quickly.

Anybody who has watched a University of Georgia football game, or has popped on this young man’s tape, already knows this monster of a man has the tools to be an immediate impact player at the next level. A true nose tackle that has the size and strength to eat up blockers at the point of attack, the keen ability to clog running lanes, and the raw ability to develop as a pass rusher under the right tutelage, means the sky is the limit for Davis. Widely viewed as a two-down player right now, that is the floor evaluation of him. With NFL coaching and talent development, there may very well be few to no holes in Jordan Davis’s game when it is all said and done.

Today we take a look at the highly-respected prospect that many have already linked to the Dallas Cowboys as a possible plug-and-play space eater on the defensive line that would immediately help their porous run defense for years to come.

Bio

Age - 22 years old

Birth Place - Charlotte, NC

Height - 6’6”

Weight - 341

Numbers Don’t lie

Widely regarded as one of the best interior defensive line prospects in this years draft, Jordan Davis was this year’s recipient of the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is awarded to college football’s best defensive player. He also won the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the “most outstanding interior lineman” in college football.

Davis certainly was not short on accolades and respect this year as he was the anchor on an outstanding Georgia defensive unit that carried the school to their first national championship since 1980.

Player Evaluation

Watching Davis play a couple of things jump right off the screen, one of which being the pure size of the man. To be such a hulking human being and to be able to move the way he does is nothing short of special. There is no question his strength will translate to the NFL and he should be able to bang inside with offensive guards and centers all game with success.

Another aspect of his game that jumps off the film when you watch close is how clean he plays. For such a big man playing a ‘car crash’ high impact position, he finds a way to stay on his feet and play technically sound football. There isn’t a situation in a game where you will see him be overwhelmed, and when you are talking about a run-stuffing interior lineman, you are describing Jordan Davis exactly.

One thing that will bolster Davis at the next level will be to sharpen his craft in the pass rush. Many view him as a two-down run player, but with the athletic ability he possesses it would be a waste to not see him grow in that department. He doesn’t have to be a premier pass rusher, but if he is able to develop into a serviceable pass rusher that can work a few solid moves into his arsenal, he is an ideal defensive tackle for most schemes in the NFL.

Scout Talk

DT Jordan Davis (@jordanxdavis99) at the #NFLCombine:



- 6’6 3/8”: Taller than Rob Gronkowski (6’6 1/4”)

- 341 lbs: Heavier than Jason Peters (336 pounds)

- 4.78 40-Yd Dash: Faster than Patrick Mahomes (4.80)

- 1.68 10-Yd Split: Quicker than Jarvis Landry (1.73)@GeorgiaFootball — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 5, 2022

I have now confirmed that Jordan Davis has the second highest raw grade of any player at any position in the entire #RAS database.



Calvin Johnson is 1st.



Jordan Davis is 2nd.



Out of 17,565 players (including himself, but this will go up when we enter the rest of the combine). pic.twitter.com/oB70uxtcnO — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022

Jordan Davis



6-6 (96th percentile)

341 lbs (92nd percentile)

40-yard: 4.82 (96th percentile)

10-yard: 1.68 (85th percentile)



That run by Davis at that size is one of the wildest things the Combine has ever recorded — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 5, 2022

Player Comparison

Jordan Davis is such a unicorn that comparisons are almost unfair. What keeps coming to mind is a cross between Vita Vea and Vince Wilfork. Neither are a perfect description to describe him but to pin down who his proper comparison would be is near impossible. The pure size of him is comparable to both, however Vea’s pass rush arsenal is vastly superior at this point in time.

Comparison is the thief of joy, so instead of getting hung up on who he reminds you of, just take in the fact that this man is an anomaly with a massively bright future ahead of him.

Draft Grade

Mid-First Round

It is entirely possible Cowboys don’t even come close to Jordan Davis by pick 24, but we have seen crazier things happen. Jordan Davis should be picked anywhere from 8 to 20. The Cowboys should not be in the business of moving up to take anybody with the amount of holes they have to address, but if Jordan Davis is there at 24, they shouldn’t walk, they should run with the card to make the selection.