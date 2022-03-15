Cowboys free agency signings 2022: Malik Hooker back with a 2-year deal

Last offseason the Cowboys signed three different safeties to one-year deals. Damontae Kazee started at the free safety position, and Jayron Kearse found a home as the strong safety/linebacker hybrid. They have both been mentioned as targets for the Cowboys to re-sign. Instead, the third member of that trio is the first to come back as Malik Hooker has reportedly reached a deal with the Cowboys.

Source: Malik Hooker is back with the Cowboys. It's a two year deal worth $8 million.@1053thefan — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 15, 2022

The Cowboys must believe in what they saw from Hooker last season to offer up a two-year deal, even before getting Kazee or Kearse signed.

Hooker was a first-round talent who had a hard time staying healthy and that is why he was available for the Cowboy to sign in the first place last offseason. He started three games last year and appeared in 15 of them, but never racked up much in the way of stats. He had one interception but he was playing noticeably better as the season wore on.

The Cowboys must believe he is now healthy and they are hoping to cash in on the enormous talent he showed when coming out of college. This could end up being a sneaky-good signing for the Cowboys.