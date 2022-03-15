Cowboys free agency signings 2022: Dallas locks up Randy Gregory on 5-year deal

The ink may not be totally dry on the contract, but it appears the Dallas Cowboys have retained pass rusher Randy Gregory. Multiple outlets are reporting that a framework for a deal is in place and that Gregory will remain a Cowboy.

Source: Randy Gregory expected to remain in Dallas despite hard push from other teams. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 15, 2022

Cowboys are re-signing DE Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

The #Cowboys are expected to sign their own pass-rusher Randy Gregory to a deal around $13M per year, source said. The deal isn’t done yet. But it is headed that way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Yesterday the Cowboys got a new deal done with pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence that will keep him in Dallas for a couple more years at the minimum, and this deal looks like it will do the same with the $28 million in guarantees. The Cowboys defense was a big reason for their 12-5 season and NFC East crown, and Gregory was a big part of that as he started to capitalize on all the potential he has shown since his college days.

He appears to be past his days of suspensions and off-the-field issues, and now the Cowboys are hoping all that patience with him will pay off in a big way.