Cowboys free agency: Randy Gregory changes mind at last second, actually headed to Denver Broncos

Things happen fast in the NFL. Very fast.

On Tuesday morning at 10:48am ET we published a post here at Blogging The Boys announcing Randy Gregory’s reported return to the Dallas Cowboys. This was reported on both a local and national level and was news that many Cowboys fans were excited to hear.

THINGS CHANGED.

Less than 90 minutes later a flurry of reports from the Denver area and on a national level started to come out that Randy Gregory actually pulled a u-turn and is headed to the Denver Broncos where he was connected to prior to the “news” of his staying in Dallas. Yes. Really.

Pass rusher Randy Gregory pulling a U-turn. He's agreeing to terms with the #Broncos, as @VicLombardi reported. #Cowboys deal fell apart. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

Not so fast on Cowboys re-signing DE Randy Gregory. Text from Broncos source moments ago: “We got Randy.” Cowboys are still working through situation; there is still uncertainty on Gregory’s decision, source said. But Broncos very clearly in mix, if not the decided winner already — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 15, 2022

The news of Gregory sticking with the Cowboys was reported everywhere. The mothership tweeted it out themselves and had to delete it, but not before the internet made sure it was around forever.

It is worth mentioning that we are still only in the legal tampering portion of free agency so Gregory could theoretically change his mind (again), but that seems unlikely at this point.

As far as how this happened NFL Network reported that the Cowboys insisted on language in his contract that he did not like. Exactly what that was remains to be seen.

And so it’s the #Broncos — not the #Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory. My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Update: 12:35pm ET

Randy’s deal in Denver is the same one that he was set to sign with the Cowboys.

Randy Gregory's Broncos deal worth five-year, $70 million with $28 million guaranteed, source tells @usatodaysports.



Same value Cowboys deal had been reported at. But different team. https://t.co/3dSeRGaOD2 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 15, 2022

There is nothing on Randy here. Cowboys tried to alter the deal at the last moment.



This was about respect and transparency. https://t.co/j7ruw2R5vG — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 15, 2022