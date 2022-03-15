 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys free agency: Randy Gregory changes mind at last second, actually headed to Denver Broncos

A crazy twist in Dallas Cowboys free agency.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Things happen fast in the NFL. Very fast.

On Tuesday morning at 10:48am ET we published a post here at Blogging The Boys announcing Randy Gregory’s reported return to the Dallas Cowboys. This was reported on both a local and national level and was news that many Cowboys fans were excited to hear.

THINGS CHANGED.

Less than 90 minutes later a flurry of reports from the Denver area and on a national level started to come out that Randy Gregory actually pulled a u-turn and is headed to the Denver Broncos where he was connected to prior to the “news” of his staying in Dallas. Yes. Really.

The news of Gregory sticking with the Cowboys was reported everywhere. The mothership tweeted it out themselves and had to delete it, but not before the internet made sure it was around forever.

It is worth mentioning that we are still only in the legal tampering portion of free agency so Gregory could theoretically change his mind (again), but that seems unlikely at this point.

As far as how this happened NFL Network reported that the Cowboys insisted on language in his contract that he did not like. Exactly what that was remains to be seen.

Update: 12:35pm ET

Randy’s deal in Denver is the same one that he was set to sign with the Cowboys.

