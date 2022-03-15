Cowboys free agency signings 2022: Team keeps TE Jeremy Sprinkle on a 1-year deal

Well, it is not going to soothe the soul of many fans after the events surrounding Randy Gregory this morning, but the Dallas Cowboys have made another free agent signing. They signed Jeremy Sprinkle to a new deal.

Earlier this offseason Dallas put the franchise tag on Dalton Schultz to keep him as the number one tight end. They also released his backup, Blake Jarwin, because of his hip injury and the size of his contract. That left the Cowboys pretty slim in the backup department. So they brought back Sprinkle.

The #Cowboys are re-signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle to a one-year veteran salary benefit deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

It certainly doesn’t preclude the Cowboys from searching for more talent at tight end and the draft my be a good place to make that happen. But in Sprinkle they at least have a veteran that can compete for snaps as TE2 and is a decent blocker. It gives them cover as they navigate free agency and the draft. They also have Sean McKeon on the roster.