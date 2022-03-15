Cowboys free agency rumors 2022: ‘The interest from Von Miller is certainly there’

The Dallas Cowboys lost out on Randy Gregory in an unfortunate way on Tuesday.

Sticking to football and the team’s roster, the reality is that Dallas now has a need at edge rusher opposite of DeMarcus Lawrence (who has a new deal with the team) and they were prepared to spend some money on Gregory to fill it. Who can that player potentially be? There are options and thankfully it is free agency time throughout the NFL.

One name that we have all been afraid to speak out loud for fear of jinxing it is Texas native Von Miller. Just recently ESPN connected him to Dallas in a potential free agency match, but this is the Cowboys. They never spend big money.

Tuesday afternoon brought with it vitriol from Cowboys fans on all sides regarding the Randy Gregory situation, but it also brought news involving Miller and the Dallas Cowboys. NFL Network’s Jane Slater noted that interest from Miller in joining the Cowboys is “certainly there.”

Whiff on Randy Gregory but I’m told there is a very strong interest on Von Miller’s part in coming to Dallas. Got a home very close to the facility. ‍♀️ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 15, 2022

.@SlaterNFL said on @nflnetwork she spoke to someone close to Von Miller and that he'd "love to come to Dallas."



Didn't know about it happening but it is one possible way Dallas could redirect things with Randy Gregory gone.



"The interest from Von Miller is certainly there." — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) March 15, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the Denver Broncos - Miller’s first and most notable team - were regarded as a potential place for him to land in free agency. The Broncos traded Miller away during the season and he wound up winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, but a quick reunion made some sense and Denver is clearly all-in after trading for Russell Wilson.

Obviously the Broncos signed Randy Gregory, though, which takes them a bit out of any sort of sweepstakes for Miller. It is notable that someone on the Denver beat even suggested he could flock to Dallas.

With Randy Gregory gone I wonder if Dallas makes a move for Von Miller? — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 15, 2022

All of this is speculation right now and really just a series of questions being asked out loud. We are again talking about the Cowboys who do not like to spend in free agency, but what happened with Gregory was really embarrassing and creates a need. Perhaps they could make an exception.

Beyond the obvious interest from fans, there is also another person rooting for this to happen. DeMarcus Ware, another common denominator between the Cowboys and Broncos franchises, posted on Instagram minutes before all of this hit the airwaves and said that he had even spoken to Miller while being somewhat coy about the whole thing.

DeMarcus Ware: Randy Gregory going to Denver... there's a missing spot in Dallas now. I just talked to Von Miller. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Von Miller. Sounds good to me!



(via @DeMarcusWare) pic.twitter.com/uDGPk2VCz5 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) March 15, 2022

Now Jane Slater is tweeting this.

Are the #Cowboys pursuing Von Miller? “Doing due diligence” per source. There ya go folks. That might appease the fan base if they got this one done. https://t.co/JiGvDeZvOL — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 15, 2022

Another source “we’re working on it” let’s put it this way. Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams NEVER yielded these responses. https://t.co/25PbctnLnb — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 15, 2022

Could this really happen?