The Cowboys pick up two compensatory picks in the 5th-round of the 2022 draft

The NFL announced the compensatory picks for the 2022 draft. The Dallas Cowboys picked up two fifth-round picks in the process. Dallas got the 176th and 178th overall picks in the draft. That is pick #33 and #35 in the fifth round of the April draft. They are sandwiched around pick 177 owned by the Detroit Lions.

We never know what the exact formula the NFL uses to determine these picks, but at its basic level it is the free agents you sign versus the free agents you lose. It is tied to the monetary value of the contracts for those players. In the case of the Cowboys for this year, these free agents were involved:

DALLAS

Lost:

Chidobe Awuzie, Andy Dalton, Cameron Erving, Xavier Woods

Gained:

Tarell Basham, Keanu Neal

The Cowboys usually do well in comp picks because they rarely spend a lot of money in free agency. In fact, since 1994 they have had 49 comp picks, only second to Baltimore’s 55 in that time frame.