Report: Von Miller had Cowboys as top destination, Dak Prescott recruited, Dallas never made an offer

Von Miller chose to sign with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. Obviously they are not the Dallas Cowboys.

While Von’s price point in Buffalo is one worth of some debate it is still frustrating to miss out on him nonetheless. It is particularly frustrating for Cowboys fans that are sitting and waiting for the team’s brain trust to do something, literally anything.

The first full day of free agency came and went without the Cowboys signing any external free agents, but such is par for the course for this franchise for the last decade or so. None of that changes how frustrating the process can be, but one report late on Wednesday evening added to the totality of it all.

NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs shared that he was told that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott not only served as the loudest point of support towards bringing Von Miller to the Cowboys, but the only one. According to the report Miller preferred Dallas over everyone else, Dak did what he could, but the team never made an offer.

I’m told Dak Prescott put more effort into recruiting Von Miller than #Cowboys management. Once Gregory signed with Denver, Miller had Dallas as his #1 destination. Dallas never made an offer.

This is just one report and we will see if anything else comes out to add to it, but if this is true then it would be quite the indictment of the Cowboys front office that their players are doing more work than they are in this process. What’s more is it would be disappointing for their quarterback - who restructured his deal to give the team salary cap space for the exact purpose of bringing in players to help the team - to have a wish that the team not only ignored but outright didn’t pay attention to by way of not even making an offer.

Again, Von Miller signed a rather large deal with the Buffalo Bills and there is an argument that Dallas was wise to not go down that path. Perhaps they got wind that it was going to take numbers like that to sway Miller which is why they never made a formal offer.

But in an offseason where turmoil has seemed to follow them at every turn this would be at the very least bad optics for the Dallas Cowboys front office with regards to how they handle their football operations.

We will see.