2022 Dallas Cowboys Draft: All 9 selections that the team has are now official

At the moment we are about a month and a half away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and when it arrives the Dallas Cowboys will, like every other team, have a lot of work to do in the name of improving their roster.

This year the Cowboys have nine selections to work with, one less than the 10 that they entered the draft with a year ago (although they picked up an 11th right at the very beginning with their trade down in the first round).

With compensatory picks decided (which they were on Tuesday, the Cowboys picked up two fifth-rounders) the exact order of the entire draft has been fully finalized.

2022 Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks

1st: 24th overall

2nd: 56th overall

3rd: 88th overall

4th: 129th overall

5th: 155th overall (from Cleveland by way of the Amari Cooper trade)

5th: 167th overall

5th: 176th overall (compensatory pick)

5th: 178th overall (compensatory pick)

6th: 193rd overall (from Cleveland by way of the Amari Cooper trade)

The Amari Cooper trade to the Cleveland Browns became official when the new league year began which is when those picks officially became Dallas’. All told the Cowboys have four selections in the fifth round and one in the sixth (they traded away their seventh-rounder previously) so they should be somewhat busy on the final day and may move around.