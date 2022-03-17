How free agency is affecting the Super Bowl odds of contenders, including the Cowboys

Among the fans of the Dallas Cowboys, there is plenty of doom and gloom surrounding the team. Moves like the trade of Amari Cooper and the release of La’el Collins, not to mention the whole Randy Gregory saga, has fans feeling foul.

This was a Cowboys team that finished 2021 12-5, with an NFC East title, and before the thud in the playoffs they were very much thought of as contenders to win it all. Then the 49ers playoff loss happened, and the Cowboys offseason of discontent emerged. Rumors about the coaching staff flew, the front-office signaled changes were coming to the roster, fans were incredulous with some of the moves made and lack of return on them.

It is enough to make you think the Cowboys world is coming apart at the seams. But that’s not how the betting houses see it yet. The latest odds from our friend over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Cowboys among the top nine teams to win it all in the 2022 season.

Buffalo Bills +650

Kansas City Chiefs +800

Green Bay Packers +850

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +850

Los Angeles Rams +1200

Denver Broncos +1200

San Francisco 49ers +1500

Dallas Cowboys +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +1600

Right around when the Super Bowl was happening, on February 13, 2022, DraftKings Sportsbook odds were this:

Kansas City Chiefs +700

Buffalo Bills +700

Los Angeles Rams +1000

Cincinnati Bengals +1200

Dallas Cowboys +1400

San Francisco 49ers +1400

So the last month has seen the Cowboys drop from fifth overall to tied for eighth overall. It seems that the past month plus the opening of free agency has affected the Cowboys somewhat in the eyes of the money people, but it is really probably more of a case of certain teams moving up.

Previous to settling the Aaron Rodgers situation, the Packers were +1600, right behind the Cowboys in sixth overall. Now they have moved to third. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were once +2200 and tenth overall. Now with Tom Brady back, they have moved up to a tie for third.

So while it looks like the Cowboys offseason isn’t exactly helping them, the money people aren’t counting them out just yet. They are +700 to win the NFC, which is fifth behind the Packers, Bucs, Rams and 49ers.

They are large favorites to win the NFC East at -115, with the Philadelphia Eagles at +300, the Washington Commanders at +400 and the New York Giants at +700.