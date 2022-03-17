Cowboys news: Dallas sits out the first day of free agency as usual

As usual, the Cowboys are sitting out the beginning of free agency, even after the Randy Gregory non-deal.

The Cowboys were set to pay Gregory the same five-year, $70 million deal that Denver is giving him. What that means is they at least have that much to spend on another player, if not two different guys. The Cowboys reached out to many of the big-name defensive players, including Von Miller, who agreed to a whopping $120 million deal in Buffalo. The Cowboys have also acquired about [], Dante Fowler and even Za’Darius Smith and Chandler Jones, before they agreed to terms with other teams. · Also in the mix still is their own free agent – defensive end Dorance Armstrong. With Gregory not in the mix, the Cowboys wouldn’t mind keep Armstrong and have kept the line of communication going for both sides. Armstrong’s value in Dallas certainly went up when the Cowboys lost out on Gregory. · Safety Jayron Kearse remains a top priority for the Cowboys. The team’s leading tackler in 2022 is weighing his options but has made it clear he would like to return to Dallas and reunite with DC Dan Quinn.

If you thought the Cowboys might get a hometown discount from Von Miller, think again.

Eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller has agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills on a six-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. Miller’s deal is worth $120 million, according to multiple reports. Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that it includes $51.5 million guaranteed, including $45 million fully guaranteed at signing. Miller immediately becomes the best pass-rusher on the Bills’ roster, despite the team significantly investing in defensive ends in the past two drafts. Buffalo has used two second-round picks and one first-round selection on the position in the past two years but lacked a player that opposing offenses needed to be consistently aware of. Miller brings the Bills just that. Miller, who turns 33 on March 26, was a key piece of the Los Angeles Rams’ run to the Super Bowl championship after he was acquired from the Denver Broncos in November for 2022 second- and third-round picks.

Maybe the Cowboys can get something done on the La’el Collins front.

One potential fit on the offensive line is Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins. Could the Patriots be interested in Collins via trade? Here’s what Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Tuesday afternoon:

The #Patriots have weighed acquiring Dallas OL La'El Collins via trade, according to sources.



Price had been a sticking point, but they've now effectively doubled their cap space by trading away Shaq Mason. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 15, 2022

Collins is drawing interest from multiple teams, per CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker, who also reported the Patriots could be in the mix as well. “There are several teams interested in potentially trading for Collins, but nothing is imminent as of yet, although sources tell CBS Sports a frontrunner may have emerged in Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots,” Walker wrote in a story published Wednesday morning.

It’s a done deal.

Amari Cooper is officially a member of the Browns. At the start of the new league year Wednesday afternoon, Cleveland announced the trade with the Cowboys, which sends a 2022 fifth-round draft pick to Dallas for the four-time Pro Bowl receiver. The teams also swapped 2022 sixth-round picks as part of the Cooper trade. The Cowboys entered advanced trade discussions with Cleveland last weekend. Cooper’s $20 million base salary for 2022 would have been guaranteed if he was still on the roster by March 20. The trade saves Dallas $16 million on this year’s salary cap.

Cowboys pay tribute to Marylyn Love, Jerry Jones’ assistant who passed recently.

Among the several hundred people attending the memorial for Love at Highland Park United Methodist Church on Tuesday were current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and two former coaches in Jason Garrett and Barry Switzer. McCarthy was in attendance along with entire Cowboys coaching staff and quarterback Dak Prescott. The former players in attendance included Troy Aikman, Daryl Johnston, Tony Tolbert, Greg Ellis and Charles Haley. One staffer called Love “the heart and soul” of the Cowboys organization and said she will be missed by all. Certainly, Jones will miss her most. He said she had his back in all of his business and was part of everything he has accomplished since buying the Cowboys. He recruited Love from an Oklahoma City law firm in 1979 to work for his Arkansas-based oil and gas company. She came to Dallas when he bought the Cowboys in 1989 and not only served as his executive assistant but his trusted advisor. He thanked her family for everything Love had done to help uplift and support his family.

