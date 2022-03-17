Report: ‘The sense is’ Michael Gallup ‘likely’ won’t be ready for the start of the Dallas Cowboys season

It was just last week when the Dallas Cowboys struck a long-term deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup, ensuring he would be around the team for the near future. An offense with Gallup and CeeDee Lamb figures to be one that can succeed in today’s NFL.

Gallup missed time last season with a calf injury that he suffered in the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He returned and played well, but unfortunately he tore his ACL in the penultimate game of the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals.

The market for Gallup had he played a full season would have likely been different than what it wound up being, but the Cowboys now have a very talented receiver under contract. Recovery is obviously a huge focus for Gallup this offseason, and on Thursday he spoke about it when talking about his new contract.

“The sense is” Michael Gallup “likely” won’t be ready for the start of the Dallas Cowboys season

Gallup met Thursday with members of the local media. He discussed things about his new contract and he was obviously asked about his health and recovery.

Gallup was firm to note that there is not an established timetable on his recovery, but The Dallas Morning News did say that “the sense is” it is “likely” that he will not be ready for the start of the team’s regular season in early September.

Gallup’s outlook is perfect. Aim for your goal but understand it’s fluid.

There is zero reason to rush…and Dallas isn’t sacrificing a 5-year extension for a month or two this year. Get right before you get back. Everyone wins. https://t.co/lLYzaFmi9Q — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) March 17, 2022

It goes without saying that Gallup will be absent for all of the activities in the offseason, training camp, and what little bit of preseason he would have played if he were fully healthy. It makes perfect sense that Week 1 would be his goal so that he could play as much of the season as possible, but an NFL campaign is a battle of attrition. It isn’t worth compromising the whole of the season just to be ready to start at the very beginning.

Much can, and maybe will, change with Gallup’s recovery timetable as we move through the spring and summer. For now it appears as if there at least needs to be some sort of plan to play without him when things start counting for real in 2022.