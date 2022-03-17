Cowboys free agency 2022: The team will reportedly release La’el Collins with no trade coming

The Dallas Cowboys have been trying to trade starting right tackle La’el Collins at the beginning of this free agency period. There was the sense that if a trade didn’t materialize the Cowboys would move on anyway. It looks like no trade was to be found, and the team will go ahead and release him according to Todd Archer.

The Cowboys will release La'el Collins today, per source. Expected to be a post-June 1 cut, saves $10 million. No trade but Collins will have a good market once he's free to sign. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 17, 2022

Once thought to be a long-term starter at right tackle, the Cowboys seemingly began to sour on Collins over the past few years. There were injury issues, a case of being out of shape at camp, and the recent suspension which wasn’t exactly a good look for the player. On the field, though, he could produce when called upon. He will have a market because he is a talented player who can start in this league

But in 2021, he had to “win” his position back from Terence Steele after his suspension, a sign of the Cowboys displeasure. Steele has started a lot of games for the Cowboy over the past couple of years, is much cheaper, and will likely be the new right tackle. As our own Aidan Davis wrote, the drop-off might not be that much between the two players.

The Cowboys are saving a lot of money this offseason, the question is when will they start spending it, if at all.