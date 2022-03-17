Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas reportedly ‘isn’t close to anything’ with safety Jayron Kearse

The Dallas Cowboys generally only use the early portion of free agency to take care of their own players. It is often noted how much they like their own guys.

We have seen the Cowboys hold true to this philosophy early on by retaining Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Jake McQuaide, and Malik Hooker. They appear close to doing so with defensive end Dorance Armstrong, but everybody is waiting to hear about another player that is now on the open market.

Jayron Kearse was one of the team’s “value” signings a year ago and turned in quite the performance. There are many Cowboys fans who want to see him stick around, but it appears as if there is currently an impasse between his representation and the team on a contract.

While a source said the Cowboys are close on a deal with Dorance Armstrong, multiple sources said the club isn't close to anything with S Jayron Kearse. Work needs to be done. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 17, 2022

Kearse is one of few viable safety options that the Cowboys have at safety, a position where they have struggled to find quality players. They did retain Malik Hooker, but they could use Kearse too. Losing him in free agency, after not really bringing in anybody new and watching Randy Gregory walk away, would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Hopefully Kearse and the Cowboys can find middle ground soon. Somebody else could come calling.