Cowboys free agency 2022: Team reaches 2-year deal with Dorance Armstrong

The Dallas Cowboys reached a deal with one of their defensive end free agents, but it wasn’t Randy Gregory. Instead, they are brining back Dorance Armstrong on a new deal.

Dorance Armstrong agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $13 million. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 17, 2022

The Cowboys initial plan seemed to be signing both Armstrong and Gregory to man the defensive end spot opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. They would then have Micah Parsons as another piece to add when they wanted a pass-rush line out there. Now they are missing the Gregory piece. although they also have Tarrel Basham and Chauncey Golston.

Armstrong represents good value as a rotational piece and his game took a leap forward last year when he notched five sacks, 12 QB hits and 37 tackles. The Cowboys could still go out and chase a pass-rushing defensive end, but at minimum they have given themselves some cover after losing out on Gregory.

The contract is a decent payday for Armstrong; the Cowboys must think he still has more progression to go through in the next two years.