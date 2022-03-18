Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas brings back linebacker Luke Gifford on 1-year deal

It’s not a big, major move that the Dallas Cowboys fanbase has been hoping for, but it is a down-roster move that every NFL team has to make. The Cowboys released linebacker Luke Gifford shortly before the start of free agency, and now they are bringing him back.

My client Luke Gifford (LB, Nebraska) just agreed to a new 1-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Has been on their roster the last three seasons and wanted to continue getting more defensive playing time while remaining one of their top special teamers. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 18, 2022

As noted in the tweet, the Cowboys will sign a few guys mainly for their special teams ability while using them as deep reserves. That is the function Gifford will fulfill here again unless he has a dramatic leap in his play in 2022.

Gifford has played three years with the Cowboys and last year he saw action in all of the games, mainly on special teams. He did have 23 tackles and one tackle for loss. The Cowboys linebacker room was pretty thin when the day started, now they have added Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford. It’s not Bobby Wagner, but they are giving themselves some cover heading into 2022.