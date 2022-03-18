Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas signing wide receiver James Washington

We had literally just posted about how the Dallas Cowboys were the only team in the NFL who had yet to sign an external free agent. That is no longer true!

So far through free agency the Cowboys have been taking care of their own, and among the moves they have made has been retaining wide receiver Michael Gallup. Dallas traded away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and while CeeDee Lamb is expected to elevate his game in 2022 they needed a third option, especially ahead of the draft.

At long last the Cowboys have gotten on the board and have done so with a wide receiver (one that former receiver Dez Bryant predicted that they would get). They are signing James Washington, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Washington in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, just 21 picks before Dallas took the aforementioned Michael Gallup. In fact, only one receiver went in between them, D.J. Chark.

Since then Washington has played most of each season for the Steelers and experienced a career high in yardage during his second season (735) whereas the most touchdowns he caught (five) came one year later. This past season Washington put up 24 catches on 44 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns, although the Steelers have been dealing with the decline of Ben Roethlisberger for a few years now.

All told Washington establishes some much-needed depth for the Cowboys at wide receiver. It feels good to finally be on the board.