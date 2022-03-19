Cowboys news: Dallas adds Dante Fowler, James Washington as they begin to fill roster

The Cowboys lost Randy Gregory so are looking for some pass rush help.

Having lost Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos at the start of the week, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal with Dante Fowler Jr., sources told ESPN. Fowler, the former No. 3 overall pick of the 2016 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has 35 career sacks but had just 7.5 in his two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, which ultimately led to his release from the franchise in February. Fowler and the Cowboys are hoping that a reunion with Dan Quinn, who started 2020 as the Falcons coach, can help get him back on track as a pass-rusher. A year ago, the Cowboys signed two former Quinn-coached players in Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal, and both had productive roles on the defense last season.

Washington is the prime candidate for WR3 behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Wide receiver James Washington‘s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the team. It’s a one-year pact for the former Steeler. Washington was a 2018 second-round pick and he played in 60 regular season games for Pittsburgh. He caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in those appearances and had seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in two playoff outings. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and saw Cedrick Wilson sign with the Dolphins, so Washington joins CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup on the receiver depth chart in Dallas.

LVE returns on a team-friendly deal.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement on a one-year deal with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, per a source, retaining a key player in Dan Quinn’s defense. The deal can max out at $3 million, the source said. He is the second defensive player to return in as many days, joining defensive end Dorance Armstrong, who signed a two-year deal worth a max of $13 million. The Cowboys had conversations with veteran Bobby Wagner to reunite with Quinn, but they had not gone far. The Cowboys have mostly focused on re-signing their own free agents so far and have had talks with safety Jayron Kearse, who led the defense in tackles. After the Cowboys decided against his 2022 fifth-year option because of injury concerns, Vander Esch made 16 starts while playing in every game last season. He finished third on the defense with 77 tackles, and he also had a sack, 3 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback pressures, an interception and 2 passes defended.

The Cowboys are making some big changes, but will it work?

La’el Collins is gonna find a home soon.

We got some clarity on the La’el Collins front. After his release from the Dallas Cowboys became official on Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals acted quickly and scheduled him for a visit. Original reports had the meeting scheduled for Thursday night, but Collins didn’t get into town that quick. Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Collins will see the Bengals all day Friday. New free-agent OT La’el Collins flew to Cincinnati Thursday night and will be meeting with the Bengals brass all day Friday. Nothing’s fully agreed to yet, but it’s fair to assume their plan is to not let him leave town without having signed a contract, and they have a few things working for them—their line coach, Frank Pollack, was Collins’s position coach his first three years in the NFL, and Collins has LSU ties to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. During the Bengals’ Friday press conference, offensive line coach Frank Pollack actually spoke about Collins. The Bengals have experience in this field. They went all-out exactly a year ago to convince Riley Reiff to sign with them over a now famous steak dinner at Jeff Ruby’s The Precinct. Reiff and Collins may not be the same person, but their connections to the 28-year-old Collins are a lot stronger.

The WR market has been reset.

The Dallas Cowboys will have to face the Green Bay Packers this season, in what’s been a contentious rivalry. In this, there’s good news and bad news. Bad news is Aaron Rodgers will be a part of it, after having opted to return after months of speculation. Good news is his top receiver Davante Adams won’t be. The Packers swapped their superstar receiver for a first- and second-round draft pick with the Las Vegas Raiders in a shocking move. The move comes despite the Raiders and Adams being tied to each other for some time now. In addition to the trade, Las Vegas immediately compensated him more than any other receiver has ever sniffed. Five years for $141.25 million ($28.25 million per year), resetting the market for wide receivers. The Dallas Cowboys just got out of one big time receiver contract following the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. That cleared up $16 million in cap space. However, they may have to do might not be too far off that they’ll need to do it all over again. After Cooper signed his extension after the 2019 season, he went from being the 45th highest paid receiver to being the fourth highest paid per season. His new deal averaged $20 million per year.

