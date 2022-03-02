Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu would be a fit for the Cowboys in free agency - if they opened the checkbook

There are plenty of positions the Dallas Cowboys will need to address in free agency. One that will likely be near the top of their list is the safety spot. Currently, Dallas’ top three safeties from last season, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, and Damontae Kazee, are all set to become free agents.

If the Cowboys aren’t able, or interested, in retaining their own safeties, they could look towards the free agent market for a potential upgrade. One name that is talked about is former Kansas City Chiefs safety, Tyrann Mathieu.

In an article published this week, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote that the Cowboys would “love a safety such as Tyrann Mathieu.”

The Cowboys would love a safety such as Tyrann Mathieu, but this is probably a position they will address in bulk. I wouldn’t be surprised if they brought back one of their safeties, added a low-cost option in free agency and used one of their top three picks in the draft to find a future starter.

Barnwell does go on to mention that it seems more likely that Dallas will spend on multiple, lower-caliber safeties just like they did last offseason. However, if they do want to go for a bigger splash at the position. Mathieu would make some sense in Dallas.

One thing that could stand in the way of the 29-year-old safety becoming a Cowboy is Dallas’ current cap situation. Mathieu is projected to get a three-year, $48.75 million in free agency, according to Pro Football Focus. After they restructure some contracts the Cowboys could afford to give the veteran this deal, but it would likely mean they would have to cut some spending at another defensive position.

Another potential roadblock could be that Dallas has had multiple chances to sign Mathieu to much cheaper deals in the past and have not jumped on the opportunity. Granted, there was a much different coaching staff in place, so that could have played a big role in Dallas showing no interest in the Honey Badger.

Signing Mathieu would be an intriguing addition to the defense, but it also would come with some serious risk. The former third-round pick had some injury issues early on in his career, including two ACL tears and a shoulder injury. Despite playing in 15 or more games in every season since 2017, it’s fair to question if his injury issues could once again pop up as he enters his tenth season in the league.

Overall, while Mathieu is a more exciting name, with all the other spots on their team to address, the Cowboys would be better off bringing back one or two of their own safeties and spending the money elsewhere.