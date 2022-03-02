Cowboys 2022 7-round mock draft with hypothetical Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence, and other trades

Have you wondered what kind of draft compensation the Dallas Cowboys could get in return if they decided to trade both Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Speculation abounds right now about the future of both players and the Cowboys brass are doing nothing to stop any of the rumors.

In fact, Stephen Jones continues to be non-committal about the future of both Cooper and Lawrence, which only further stokes the fires of speculation. Because of that, we thought we’d have a little fun today and do a Cowboys 2022 mock draft that included hypothetical trades for both Cooper and Lawrence.

*For this exercise will be using The Draft Network’s simulator for the mock draft and Jimmy Johnson’s trade value score for the hypothetical trades.

Hypothetical Amari Cooper & DeMarcus Lawrence trades

Amari Cooper to Jacksonville Jaguars for 2.33, 5.157

This trade could be a win-win for both organizations. The Dallas Cowboys would be freeing up $16 million in salary-cap space this year and $22 million in 2023 and 2024. The Jacksonville Jaguars would be receiving a No. 1 wide receiver to help Trevor Lawrence, much like Cooper did with Dak Prescott when he arrived via trade. And, with over $56 million of available salary-cap space, Jacksonville can easily absorb Cooper’s contract.

*trade and draft compensation suggested by PFF

DeMarcus Lawrence to Los Angeles Chargers for 3.79

The Rams traded a second- and a third-round pick in 2021 for Von Miller, so a 2022 third seems fair for DeMarcus Lawrence. The Chargers would be addressing one of their offseason roster needs to pair with Joey Bosa, and Dallas would be freeing up $8 million in salary-cap space this year and $29 million in 2023. With over $57 million of available salary-cap space, the Chargers should have no problem taking on D-Law’s contract.

Cowboys salary-cap savings - $24M in 2022, $51M in 2023, $22M in 2024

Dallas Cowboys updated 2022 draft picks

1.24

2.33 (from Jaguars)

2.56

3.79 (from Chargers)

3.88

4.128

5.157 (from Jaguars)

5.167

5.176 (projected compensatory pick)

6.201

Dallas Cowboys 2022 mock draft

1.24 - IOL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green is a plug-and-play player who would be immediately inserted into Connor Williams’ vacant left guard position. Not only would he upgrade and solidify the Cowboys offensive line for the next several years, but placing him next to Tyler Biadasz would help him improve his game as well.

Kenyon Green is ready to start tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9KZ5cZH6hP — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) February 21, 2022

2.33 - S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Dallas doesn’t typically draft safeties this high, but word is they were targeting Trevon Moehrig last year in the second-round before the Raiders stole him away via trade one pick ahead of them. In Daxton Hill, they’d be getting a better, and more versatile, player who would immediately upgrade the backend of the Cowboys secondary.

We interrupt this coverage to bring you insanity from Daxton Hill. pic.twitter.com/CsmHnfK0OI — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 22, 2022

2.56 - DT Travis Jones, UConn

Like the safety position, the Cowboys don’t typically draft defensive tackles this early. But, Travis Jones would be a perfect 1-technique for them and would immediately help beef up their defensive line. He’s a stout run defender and has a little juice as a pass rusher as well for a player his size (6’4”, 328).

#UConn IDL Travis Jones (DT #57):



6-4, 330



Massive A gap presence that has a lot of twitch overall. This is a three-down player that has some standout reps as a pass rusher and his presence frees others on the second and third levels of the defense. pic.twitter.com/3d5pdtCYyl — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 26, 2022

*TRADE* Cowboys send 3.79, 5.157 to Atlanta for 3.74

Cowboys - 3.79 (195) + 5.157 (27) = 222 points

Falcons - 3.74 = 220 points

3.74 - EDGE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

After trading DeMarcus Lawrence, and hopefully re-signing Randy Gregory, the Cowboys can further improve their depth at DE with Myjai Sanders. He is an explosive edge rusher with tremendous upside. With a little time to further develop his craft, he could be a starter in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, he’d be an excellent situational pass rusher.

One prospect who could look like Day 2 steal in 2-3 years is @GoBearcatsFB EDGE Myjai Sanders. @MyjaiSanders had fifth fastest max acceleration (5.88) among all players at Senior Bowl behind only 3 DBs and 1 LB. Here’s how that type of explosive closing burst looks on a field. pic.twitter.com/KImQNcj1XO — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 27, 2022

3.88 - WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Wan’Dale Robinson would provide an entirely different dynamic to the Cowboys passing game, speed and elusiveness. He’s the type of receiver who is dangerous anytime he touches the ball and would give Kellen Moore a WR worthy of all of those screen passes that have become a staple of his play-calling.

Wan'Dale Robinson forced 22 missed tackles after the catch in 2021...



Most in a season by an SEC WR since 2019 pic.twitter.com/EhelQVOaOK — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 24, 2022

*TRADE* Cowboys send 2023 3rd-round pick, 5.167 to Cleveland for 3.98

Cowboys - 5.167 (23) + 2023 3rd (100) = 123 points

Brown’s - 3.98 = 108 points

3.98 - TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

With Dalton Schultz likely leaving via free agency and Blake Jarwin potentially being a salary-cap casualty, tossing a fifth-round pick this year and a 2023 third next year to Cleveland in exchange for Jeremy Ruckert helps solidify the position. Ruckert is a starting caliber TE, despite being underutilized during his time at Ohio State.

4.128 - LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Terrel Bernard is someone to keep an eye on for the Cowboys because he’s a local prospect who should participate on Dallas Day. He’s an underrated WILL LB in this year’s draft class, but arguably one of the better ones. He’s an outstanding player in space in both the running and passing game, and would be a great fit if paired with Micah Parsons.

Terrel Bernard played 983 coverage snaps with @BUFootball ...



He didn't allow a TD pic.twitter.com/GSrh39RUwh — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 5, 2022

5.176 - RB ZaQuandre White, South Carolina

With Tony Pollard entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Zeke slowly declining, it may be time for the Cowboys to prepare for the future without them. ZaQuandre White is an explosive, shifty RB with the talent to become a starter in the not-too-distant future. Until then, he can play a complementary role while he continues to develop his game.

Good Lord, 6-1, 215-pound ZaQuandre White lookin’ like he was shot out of a cannon on this run pic.twitter.com/3IGpaa29NE — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 5, 2021

6.201 - WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Erik Ezukanma is arguably the most underrated, and most intriguing wide receiver, in the 2022 draft class. He could be an absolute steal for the Cowboys at this point in the draft. He has inside/out versatility and is extremely difficult to bring down once he’s in the open field. He has the talent to be a potential Michael Gallup replacement from Day 1.