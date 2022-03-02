 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys 2022 7-round mock draft with hypothetical Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence, and other trades

Cowboys do a little wheeling and dealing for more salary-cap space and draft capital.

By Brian_Martin
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Have you wondered what kind of draft compensation the Dallas Cowboys could get in return if they decided to trade both Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Speculation abounds right now about the future of both players and the Cowboys brass are doing nothing to stop any of the rumors.

In fact, Stephen Jones continues to be non-committal about the future of both Cooper and Lawrence, which only further stokes the fires of speculation. Because of that, we thought we’d have a little fun today and do a Cowboys 2022 mock draft that included hypothetical trades for both Cooper and Lawrence.

*For this exercise will be using The Draft Network’s simulator for the mock draft and Jimmy Johnson’s trade value score for the hypothetical trades.

Hypothetical Amari Cooper & DeMarcus Lawrence trades

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Amari Cooper to Jacksonville Jaguars for 2.33, 5.157

This trade could be a win-win for both organizations. The Dallas Cowboys would be freeing up $16 million in salary-cap space this year and $22 million in 2023 and 2024. The Jacksonville Jaguars would be receiving a No. 1 wide receiver to help Trevor Lawrence, much like Cooper did with Dak Prescott when he arrived via trade. And, with over $56 million of available salary-cap space, Jacksonville can easily absorb Cooper’s contract.

*trade and draft compensation suggested by PFF

DeMarcus Lawrence to Los Angeles Chargers for 3.79

The Rams traded a second- and a third-round pick in 2021 for Von Miller, so a 2022 third seems fair for DeMarcus Lawrence. The Chargers would be addressing one of their offseason roster needs to pair with Joey Bosa, and Dallas would be freeing up $8 million in salary-cap space this year and $29 million in 2023. With over $57 million of available salary-cap space, the Chargers should have no problem taking on D-Law’s contract.

Cowboys salary-cap savings - $24M in 2022, $51M in 2023, $22M in 2024

Dallas Cowboys updated 2022 draft picks

NFL: NOV 04 Cowboys at Giants Photo by Rich Graes fourthsle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • 1.24
  • 2.33 (from Jaguars)
  • 2.56
  • 3.79 (from Chargers)
  • 3.88
  • 4.128
  • 5.157 (from Jaguars)
  • 5.167
  • 5.176 (projected compensatory pick)
  • 6.201

Dallas Cowboys 2022 mock draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Southwest Classic - Texas A&amp;M v Arkansas Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

1.24 - IOL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green is a plug-and-play player who would be immediately inserted into Connor Williams’ vacant left guard position. Not only would he upgrade and solidify the Cowboys offensive line for the next several years, but placing him next to Tyler Biadasz would help him improve his game as well.

2.33 - S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Dallas doesn’t typically draft safeties this high, but word is they were targeting Trevon Moehrig last year in the second-round before the Raiders stole him away via trade one pick ahead of them. In Daxton Hill, they’d be getting a better, and more versatile, player who would immediately upgrade the backend of the Cowboys secondary.

2.56 - DT Travis Jones, UConn

Like the safety position, the Cowboys don’t typically draft defensive tackles this early. But, Travis Jones would be a perfect 1-technique for them and would immediately help beef up their defensive line. He’s a stout run defender and has a little juice as a pass rusher as well for a player his size (6’4”, 328).

*TRADE* Cowboys send 3.79, 5.157 to Atlanta for 3.74

  • Cowboys - 3.79 (195) + 5.157 (27) = 222 points
  • Falcons - 3.74 = 220 points

3.74 - EDGE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

After trading DeMarcus Lawrence, and hopefully re-signing Randy Gregory, the Cowboys can further improve their depth at DE with Myjai Sanders. He is an explosive edge rusher with tremendous upside. With a little time to further develop his craft, he could be a starter in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, he’d be an excellent situational pass rusher.

3.88 - WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Wan’Dale Robinson would provide an entirely different dynamic to the Cowboys passing game, speed and elusiveness. He’s the type of receiver who is dangerous anytime he touches the ball and would give Kellen Moore a WR worthy of all of those screen passes that have become a staple of his play-calling.

*TRADE* Cowboys send 2023 3rd-round pick, 5.167 to Cleveland for 3.98

  • Cowboys - 5.167 (23) + 2023 3rd (100) = 123 points
  • Brown’s - 3.98 = 108 points

3.98 - TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

With Dalton Schultz likely leaving via free agency and Blake Jarwin potentially being a salary-cap casualty, tossing a fifth-round pick this year and a 2023 third next year to Cleveland in exchange for Jeremy Ruckert helps solidify the position. Ruckert is a starting caliber TE, despite being underutilized during his time at Ohio State.

4.128 - LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Terrel Bernard is someone to keep an eye on for the Cowboys because he’s a local prospect who should participate on Dallas Day. He’s an underrated WILL LB in this year’s draft class, but arguably one of the better ones. He’s an outstanding player in space in both the running and passing game, and would be a great fit if paired with Micah Parsons.

5.176 - RB ZaQuandre White, South Carolina

With Tony Pollard entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Zeke slowly declining, it may be time for the Cowboys to prepare for the future without them. ZaQuandre White is an explosive, shifty RB with the talent to become a starter in the not-too-distant future. Until then, he can play a complementary role while he continues to develop his game.

6.201 - WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Erik Ezukanma is arguably the most underrated, and most intriguing wide receiver, in the 2022 draft class. He could be an absolute steal for the Cowboys at this point in the draft. He has inside/out versatility and is extremely difficult to bring down once he’s in the open field. He has the talent to be a potential Michael Gallup replacement from Day 1.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...