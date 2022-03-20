2022 Dallas Cowboys 30 visits tracker: All draft prospects that are set to visit The Star

It may not feel like it, but the 2022 NFL Draft is just around the corner. The Dallas Cowboys hold the 24th overall pick but anything can happen during the draft.

There is a lot of information to mine and discern between now and draft night and among those things is 30 visits. These are official visits that each NFL team is allowed to have with prospects and, shocker here, each team gets 30 of them.

As we do every year we have put together a tracker to note who the Cowboys are bringing in for these particular evaluations. There is of course no guarantee that they will draft any of these players, but odds are generally fairly good, they are bringing them in for a reason after all.

2022 Dallas Cowboys 30 visits tracker:

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks (via 105.3 The Fan)

We will continue to update this post as more names trickle in.

Last Updated: Wednesday, March 16th at 8:00am ET