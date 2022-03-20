Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas reportedly interested in free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

The first weekend of the new league year is coming to a close, and as it began the Dallas Cowboys finally got on the board with a couple of external free agents. James Washington and Dante Fowler were the first two players to need tours of The Star and they each represented really standard moves for the Cowboys. With Dallas having traded Amari Cooper and losing out on Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos they had need at wide receiver and edge rusher, and we generally see the team address those during free agency so as not to leave themselves exposed at one position during the draft.

Of course more is always a good thing and with the team finally getting off of the proverbial couch they could be in the mood to strike again. Where would they do so if they were?

Dallas is reportedly interested in free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

As noted, the Cowboys already brought in Dante Fowler who has a history with current defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but it seems they might also be potentially bringing in someone whom they have a deep history with as a franchise.

You will recall December 11th, 2011 when Dan Bailey’s field goal was blocked at AT&T Stadium by then-New York Giants defender Jason Pierre-Paul. The G-Men would go on to beat Dallas in the regular-season finale and also wound up winning Super Bowl XLVI.

JPP has put together an impressive career since then, including a Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a little over a year ago. He is currently a free agent and according to ESPN there is interest in him from the Cowboys.

#Cowboys could go with multiple veteran pass-rushers in free agency to help offset loss of Randy Gregory. They've got Dante Fowler in the fold, and there's interest in Jason Pierre-Paul, as well. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 20, 2022

Pierre-Paul totaled 2.5 sacks in 12 games with the Buccaneers last year while battling a shoulder injury (torn rotator cuff) that required surgery in February. Prior to that he’d had at least 8.5 sacks in four straight seasons. He has been a consistently good player in general over the course of his career, but he is 33 years old at the moment which is not exactly the prime age for pass rushers.

This is also another standard Dallas Cowboys Thing™️ as it is the team trying to find value in the latter days of free agency. There is no question that Jason Pierre-Paul is a big name, but his best days are certainly in the rearview mirror.

