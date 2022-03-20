Former Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals

It was a matter of time until La’el Collins, whom the Dallas Cowboys released this past week, found a new home, and after one visit the proverbial bird has landed. Incidentally it was one visit that landed Dallas the services of Collins when he was an undrafted free agent in 2015. This time it is the Cincinnati Bengals who will now be lining him up along the unit tasked with protecting Joe Burrow according to NFL Network.

The Bengals managed to make it to the Super Bowl with an offensive line that did not protect their quarterback very well this past season. Burrow was one of the most-sacked players in the NFL last year and his team has made a commitment this offseason to make sure that never happens again.

Cincinnati has already added Alex Cappa and Ted Karras so far in free agency so they are pushing their chips all towards the middle. They know that they have a quarterback on a rookie contract that they can take advantage of, a hallmark of successful franchises in today’s NFL.

Dallas will host the Cincinnati Bengals this season at AT&T Stadium which means we will get an opportunity to see Collins protect Joe Burrow from DeMarcus Lawrence and the rest of the Cowboys defense.