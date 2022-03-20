Cowboys free agency 2022: Keanu Neal wants to play safety, is looking for a new team

The Dallas Cowboys had really good success with many of their one-year, low-cost free agents last season. The team hit the jackpot with safety Jayron Kearse, and got solid contributions from guys like safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins. Another of those guys, safety Malik Hooker, came on strong toward the end of the season and earned a new contract in Dallas.

But, there was one guy who didn’t seem to work out. Former safety Keanu Neal reunited with Dan Quinn and converted to linebacker. He played as the third guy with Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch. While he wasn’t terrible, he didn’t really impress, either. There hasn’t been much speculation about him returning, and it seems like he won't based on this rumor.

#Cowboys free agent and former 1st round pick Keanu Neal, who played linebacker for Dan Quinn last year, source said, is switching back to his old safety spot as he looks to reestablish himself as one of the top players at his position when he lands with his new team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2022

So the linebacker experiment wasn’t a rousing success and Neal wants to go back to what he knows. And it looks like he will be doing it for another team. There is no surprise here; this always seemed like the way it would go.