Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas is bringing back safety Jayron Kearse on 2-year deal

Death, taxes, and the Dallas Cowboys having a safety problem.

For almost all of this century the Cowboys have had an issue in the back of their defense. There have been a few attempts at shoring up the safety position by ways of draft picks (not in a long time though), but never really in free agency.

It didn’t seem like much changed there a year ago when Dallas signed then-journeyman Jayron Kearse. Ultimately it felt like the status quo was being kept up and that nothing would ever change.

The thing is Kearse was outstanding for the Cowboys in his first season with the team. As a result he will be sticking around.

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back Jayron Kearse

Many fans have grown frustrated by the Cowboys not being involved in free agency to this point, but there has been another thing bothering people as well. We have seen the Cowboys create an enormous amount of salary cap space and not really devote it anywhere.

There is at least one more slice of the proverbial pie that is being served though and at long last Kearse is getting the chance to eat. Jayon Kearse is returning to the Cowboys!

Cowboys are re-signing safety Jayron Kearse, source said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 21, 2022

Jayron Kearse agrees to terms with Cowboys a source said on a 2-year deal with a base salary of $10 mil in 2022 that can reach $11 mil in incentives. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 21, 2022

This is one of the biggest things on the Dallas Cowboys’ to-do list this offseason so to see them knock it out is a huge sigh of relief. It was starting to feel like they wouldn’t as more and more time wore on.

Dan Quinn seemed to get the most out of Kearse during their first year together and they will thankfully have more. Here’s to it finally being done.