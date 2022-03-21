Cowboys news: Randy Gregory calls the Dallas fanbase “toxic” and claims ownership acted in “bad faith”

Along with claiming that Dallas ownership acted in “bad faith.”

Randy Gregory has put the Dallas Cowboys behind him - contractually, if not emotionally. Gregory spent Wednesday night in Denver dining with Broncos team officials ... and posting a message of thanks to the Broncos that is also, obviously, meant as a message to the Cowboys as well. And on Sunday, he sent another message to Cowboys Nation, responding to pokes on Twitter by writing that the Cowboys have “a toxic fan base that believe I owe them something. LOL.” Earlier this week, just moments after the Cowboys announced they had agreed to terms on a new five-year deal with the defensive end, Gregory (and his agent) has a changing of the mind, spurning Dallas to instead agree to a five-year, $70 million deal with Denver. “This is a week I’ll never forget,’’ Gregory wrote on IG while at dinner at Elway’s Steakhouse. “(I) appreciate the Broncos organization for believing in me.’’ “Belief.’’ Trust. Gregory feels he got that in Denver’s offer ... and not in Dallas’.

It appears that Dallas might go defensive end by committee in 2022.

As noted, the Cowboys already brought in Dante Fowler who has a history with current defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but it seems they might also be potentially bringing in someone whom they have a deep history with as a franchise. You will recall December 11th, 2011 when Dan Bailey’s field goal was blocked at AT&T Stadium by then-New York Giants defender Jason Pierre-Paul. The G-Men would go on to beat Dallas in the regular-season finale and also wound up winning Super Bowl XLVI. JPP has put together an impressive career since then, including a Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a little over a year ago. He is currently a free agent and according to ESPN there is interest in him from the Cowboys. #Cowboys could go with multiple veteran pass-rushers in free agency to help offset loss of Randy Gregory. They’ve got Dante Fowler in the fold, and there’s interest in Jason Pierre-Paul, as well. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 20, 2022 Pierre-Paul totaled 2.5 sacks in 12 games with the Buccaneers last year while battling a shoulder injury (torn rotator cuff) that required surgery in February. Prior to that he’d had at least 8.5 sacks in four straight seasons. He has been a consistently good player in general over the course of his career, but he is 33 years old at the moment which is not exactly the prime age for pass rushers. This is also another standard Dallas Cowboys Thing™️ as it is the team trying to find value in the latter days of free agency. There is no question that Jason Pierre-Paul is a big name, but his best days are certainly in the rearview mirror.

Keanu Neal wants to change positions back to safety.

Keanu Neal, who played linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys last season, is reportedly moving back to safety as he seeks a new team in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that Neal wants to “reestablish himself as one of the top players” at the safety position in 2022. The 26-year-old University of Florida product struggled after making the switch. He recorded 72 total tackles but added just one sack with no passes defended, interceptions or forced fumbles in 14 games. Pro Football Focus gave him a poor 35.9 overall grade for 2021. It was a continuation of a worrisome trend that began after he was limited to just four appearances across the 2018 and 2019 seasons because of a torn ACL and a torn Achilles. He hasn’t looked like the same game-changing player since those injuries. Neal was a force at safety across his first two NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him in the first round of the 2016 draft. He recorded 222 total tackles, 14 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and an interception in 30 games between 2016 and 2017. Now, after a mostly healthy year in Dallas, he’ll hope a switch back to the secondary can spark a career resurgence with a new team.

Collins signs with a team desperate for offensive line play.

Veteran offensive tackle La’el Collins is finalizing a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Albert Breer of The MMQB reported it will be a three-year deal. Collins, 28, was released by the Dallas Cowboys in March, a move that saved the cap-strapped team $10 million. The Cowboys reportedly shopped him on the trade market before making the roster cut, per ESPN’s Todd Archer, but his large salary proved prohibitive. When healthy, Collins is one of the better right tackles. According to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he’s “earned 70.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grades in three straight seasons.” Anthony Treash of PFF added that Collins “ranks fifth among all right tackles in PFF grade since 2019 (missed all of 2020 but played 1,743 snaps in 2019 and 2021).” Staying on the field has been an issue, however. Hip surgery cost him the entirety of the 2020 season, and a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy led to a five-game suspension last season.

The Cowboys are desperate for offensive line help. So who are some options at the tackle spot?

Ranking five tackle prospects for the Cowboys this year No. 1 Daniel Falaale, Minnesota If the Cowboys feel that picking up a tackle prospect merits a second-round choice, Daniel Falaale could be that pick. Currently ranked as Pro Football Network’s 87th overall prospect, the Minnesota product would be a monstruous pick up by the Cowboys, literally. Standing at six-foot-nine and quite possibly 400 pounds one day (he was 384 at the NFL Combine), Falaale could certainly fill Collins’ shoes one day. Due to his remarkable size and also possessing noteworthy length with 35-inch arms, Falaale simply shuts down incoming pass rushers. On top of that, edge rushers, even speedy ones, will have trouble going around him. His vast frame also makes that an arduous task for defenders. No. 2 Matt Waletzko, North Dakota The Cowboys can make use of their third-round pick, 88th overall, to pick up Matt Waletzko from North Dakota. He’s PFN’s 101st ranked prospect on their board right now. He had a decent outing at the combine, running a 5.03 in his 40-yard dash along with a 30-inch vertical. Already having noteworthy length and a notable frame, Waletzko can add mass once he gets to the NFL level. Waletzko has modest quickness and has superb movement for a player his size (six-foot-eight, 312 pounds) and will be beneficial in the run game. That’s due to his tackling ability, which allows him to get to the second level with ease, largely due to his excellent hand usage.

