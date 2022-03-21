Cowboys free agency 2022: Team reportedly making a push to sign Za’Darius Smith

The Dallas Cowboys have already been involved with on EDGE player agreeing to a contract before abruptly changing his mind. Reports are out that they may be getting involved with another. Randy Gregory famously agreed to terms with the Cowboys on a new contract in free agency, only to change his mind an hour later and sign with the Denver Broncos. Former Green Bay Packers player Za’Darius Smith agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a contract, but changed his mind before actually signing with the team. He is still on the market.

There is a report out this morning that the Cowboys are pursuing Smith, something they were reportedly doing before Smith agreed with the Ravens.

Za'Darius Smith: Sources say Dallas Cowboys making strong push to land veteran pass rusher after deal with Ravens wasn't completed and former Green Bay Packers chose to remain a free agent: https://t.co/zAEu71pshS — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 21, 2022

There was some concern about Smith’s back as being part of the reason the Ravens deal fell through. Smith missed almost all of 2021 with the back injury. But now we have learned that it wasn’t an issue with the back which is supposedly fine. Instead, the gossip is that when Smith saw the contracts Von Miller and Chandler Jones got, he decided his deal with the Ravens was too small. The Ravens are said to have upped the deal, but Smith decided to pursue free agency.

In the time in between all of this, the Cowboys have re-signed Dorance Armstrong and took a flyer on Dante Fowler. But Smith is a step above those moves, having collected 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 sacks in 2020. He would be more than just a replacement for the departed Randy Gregory.

Za'Darius Smith: 1 sack every 2.04 games played (career)



Randy Gregory: 1 sack very 3.03 games played (career)



Just sayin' — Dave Halprin (@dave_halprin) March 16, 2022

Time will tell if the Cowboys are serious here since Smith probably wants a true value contract for his services instead of the typical discount contract the Cowboys usually pursue in free agency.