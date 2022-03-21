Cowboys free agency 2022: Tight end Dalton Schultz officially signs his tender

Free agency in the NFL has been officially underway for almost a week and to date the Dallas Cowboys have only had two external signings. As is usually the case Dallas has been more focused on retaining their own players and has brought back names like Michael Gallup, Malik Hooker, Leighton Vander Esch, and most recently even Jayron Kearse.

The first move that Dallas made though was one that required a bit of a follow-up. They obviously placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz and on Monday he officially signed it.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz has officially signed his franchise tag tender.



He can still work out a long-term deal with the team. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2022

The tag value for tight ends in 2022 is about $11M so that is what Schultz stands to make (and count against the salary cap for) unless he and the team work out a long-term deal between now and then. With Blake Jarwin having been waived/injured he is the most notable tight end on the roster with all due respect to Sean McKeon.

We have seen the Cowboys move heaven and earth to create salary cap space this season and locking Schultz up to a long-term deal would go a long way towards that. Time will tell how long it takes if it ultimately winds up happening.