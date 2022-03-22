Cowboys free agency 2022: Panthers may have been trying to poach Jayron Kearse

While things have started looking up for the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, there have certainly been some real irritants about the process. One of them was what seemed to be an unnecessary delay in re-signing Jayron Kearse. His performance and value to the team last year made getting him back a no-brainer. At first the delay in getting him back under contract appeared to be just another way the Dallas front office was bumbling. But some recent tweets from Tre Boston, a free agent safety who was with the Carolina Panthers last year, indicate that this may not have been the case.

Here are the tweets.

The Deal, has not gone through. Relax. Lmaooo I’m hearing it’s still on. pic.twitter.com/z1PqjoEK0K — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) March 19, 2022

Like yoooo the safety weighing his options I can’t make em sign. Told me what I told y’all but I hear that Markets waiting for 1 safety to determine the pool after. https://t.co/HvX2OtmdxP — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) March 19, 2022

Well “The Safety” I was speaking of is gone. Got his multi-year contract! Panthers were close to dialing in Jayron Kearse! He goes back to Cowboys on a 2 yr for 10Ms. #Crib #239 — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) March 21, 2022

Except for the obvious questions about just how much a current free agent knows about the inner machinations of his old team, this is pretty clear about the Panthers having been in pursuit of Kearse. That would go a long way to explaining the delay for the Cowboys. It looks like he was weighing his options, and may have been able to leverage that into a better deal than the team initially offered. Whether he was actually considering going to Carolina or just playing them against Stephen Jones to get what he wanted will remain between him and his agent. In any case, the deal got done and one of the key parts of Dan Quinn’s defense is back.

For once, maybe, Dallas did it to someone else.