Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas reportedly “unlikely” to sign free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner

For the last week and a half or so the Dallas Cowboys have been connected to one specific name in free agency. There have been a number of players that Cowboys fans have wanted to see the team pursue, but chief among them has been veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Cowboys have already brought back Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford this offseason, but adding someone like Wagner would allow even more flexibility for Micah Parsons to float towards rushing the passer.

Wagner is a big name which means Cowboys fans should have tempered their expectations towards signing him. Clearly the team has been interested, but according to The Dallas Morning News, a reunion between he and Dan Quinn is unlikely.

No momentum exists between Cowboys and ex-Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner in free agency, source said. DC Dan Quinn and Wagner, who is operating as own agent, been in contact. Strong relationship and belief there. But a 2022 reunion is considered “unlikely” and “long shot” from start. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 22, 2022

Quinn coached Wagner in Seattle where the two were part of the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII. Quinn’s connection to Dante Fowler has been cited by the team as a reason to bring in the pass rusher, it would seemingly be an even larger factor here considering Quinn coached Wagner for a significant amount of time in the NFL and did so with the ultimate level of success.

But the Cowboys do not like to spend in free agency, and Wagner, like many before him, might just be out of their price range. It would take a change in philosophy for this one to happen.