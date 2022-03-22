Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas bringing punter Bryan Anger back on 3-year, $9M deal

As of Tuesday morning, almost a full week into free agency, the Dallas Cowboys had brought back 10 of their own players and signed two external free agents. This is the way.

We know that the Cowboys prefer to prioritize their own, and to their credit have already taken care of players like Michael Gallup and Jayron Kearse (granted they let Randy Gregory get away). The returns continued on Tuesday when it was reported that they are bringing punter Bryan Anger back on a three-year deal worth $9M.

Source: The #Cowboys are re-signing punter Bryan Anger, one of their best players last year. He gets a 3-year deal worth $9M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

That is top tier money for punters in the NFL as the $3M APY for Anger puts him third across all teams in the league. He is obviously very good at his job, but punter is one of the positions where you can afford (no pun intended) to go with what feels like a lower quality player in the name of saving salary cap space (you know, the theme of this offseason so far).

Having Anger back in a vacuum is a good thing, make no mistake about it; however, wouldn’t the Cowboys be better served to prioritize players like Bobby Wagner (who they are reportedly out on) and save where they can to afford him?