2022 Cowboys Draft: Full 7-round NFL mock draft after first wave of free agency

The first wave of free agency has come and gone, and the Cowboys predictably did little more than try to keep their own players. But the league around them changed dramatically - including Deshaun Watson getting dealt to the Browns, Davante Adams to the Raiders, and Matt Ryan to the Colts - which also affects the players who may end up being available to the Cowboys in the draft. With all of that in mind, here is an updated mock draft that now includes compensatory picks, which were recently announced.

First Round

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE - Michigan

Ever since the Jaguars franchise tagged left tackle Cam Robinson, signs have been pointing more and more towards Aidan Hutchinson being the first overall pick. At this point, it seems to be a foregone conclusion:

Was at Michigan pro day today, saw one evaluator I know. He asked what I was doing there. Told him wanted to see Aidan Hutchinson. His response: “Oh, he’s not making it to you,” meaning he won’t make it to the Lions at No. 2 — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 18, 2022

It makes sense, too. Hutchinson would pair with Josh Allen to give the Jaguars a strong edge rushing duo, while Jacksonville spent big money in free agency to upgrade the protection and weapons around Trevor Lawrence.

2. Detroit Lions: Kyle Hamilton, S - Notre Dame

Maybe the Lions surprise and go Malik Willis here, but Detroit still has so many needs and with them being so financially committed to Jared Goff for the 2022 season and this being a down quarterback class, probably not. The Lions managed to extend safety Tracy Walker, an important move for their split-safety defense that asks so much out of its safeties. Pairing him with Kyle Hamilton, arguably the best safety prospect we’ve seen in two decades, would go a long way towards solidifying a Lions defense that showed plenty of flashes last year.

3. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE - Oregon

Head coach Lovie Smith brings a familiar defense to the Texans, operating the same Tampa 2 that Rod Marinelli ran in Dallas. One thing we know about that defense: it prefers undersized, athletically raw defensive linemen. That pretty much sums up Kayvon Thibodeaux, a physically gifted presence on the end who, at 254 pounds, is getting knocked by some for being too small. Not in a Lovie Smith defense, though. The Texans will happily welcome in Thibodeaux.

4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE - Georgia

There are plenty of directions the Jets can go in this draft, but edge rusher is a big need. Travon Walker stole the show at the combine to the point where some have even debated if he’s the best edge player in this draft. I won’t go that far, but Walker definitely has a bright future in the NFL. For Gang Green he’ll be pairing up with Carl Lawson, who missed all of last year with an injury, to make a formidable tandem on a defense that desperately needs some pass rush juice.

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT - Alabama

The Giants are certainly saying and doing all the right things to convince people they’re actually committed to Daniel Jones. Shoring up the pass protection with Evan Neal, who can slot in as an elite right tackle opposite Andrew Thomas from day one, would be yet another step in that plan.

6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT - NC State

The Panthers desperately need a quarterback, but they might need pass protection even more. Some have Ikem Ekwonu, who can play both tackle and both guard spots, as the top lineman in this draft. At sixth overall, Ekwonu would be hard to turn down for the Panthers.

7. New York Giants (from CHI): Devin Lloyd, LB - Utah

Here’s our first curveball. The Giants are pivoting to a blitz-heavy defense under new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, formerly of the Ravens, and that asks a ton out of its linebackers. Devin Lloyd thrived in a similar role at Utah, seemingly doing everything everywhere all at once. He also tested well at the combine, proving he has the athleticism to keep that level of play up at the next level. He’ll become a key cog early for a defense looking to take a step forward under the new regime.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR - Ohio State

The Matt Ryan trade makes this pick more interesting, but the fact remains that Atlanta is in dire need of bodies at wide receiver. That need became even more glaring after the Calvin Ridley suspension. Garrett Wilson can be a dynamic receiver both from the slot and out wide, and that versatility should come in handy regardless of who’s starting under center for the Falcons.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Malik Willis, QB - Liberty

The Seahawks are in a weird spot right now, having dealt Russell Wilson to the Broncos but otherwise doing nothing to signify a rebuild. Thus, finding a quarterback is even more imperative for them. Malik Willis offers some similar traits to Wilson in terms of mobility, arm strength, and leadership. Additionally, his raw profile allows for the Seahawks to commit more to running the football, something head coach Pete Carroll always wants to do.

10. New York Jets (from SEA): Charles Cross, OT - Mississippi State

George Fant played well at left tackle this past year but is entering the final year of his contract. Meanwhile, former 11th overall pick Mekhi Becton has fallen out of favor with the Jets brass. Whether it’s moving on from Fant or Becton, the Jets could use another tackle. Charles Cross is a superb pass protector with the athleticism to thrive in the Shanahan-style offense the Jets are running.

11. Washington Commanders: Sauce Gardner, CB - Cincinnati

Quarterback is no longer an issue - or so the Commanders have told themselves - with Carson Wentz now in the nation’s capitol. While Washington has questions along the offensive line, they also need to turn their attention towards a defense that took a major step back last year. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner might as well be a prototype for what Ron Rivera looks for in his cornerbacks, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see them nab him here.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Davis, iDL - Georgia

The Vikings just miss out on Gardner, but they’ll happily “settle” for Jordan Davis. As Minnesota switches to the light-box, split-safety scheme that’s becoming so popular right now, athletic defensive tackles who can two-gap become very important. Davis fits that bill to a tee, and will have no problem locking down an impact role in Minnesota.

13. Houston Texans (from CLE): Kenneth Walker III, RB - Michigan State

Since being promoted to head coach, Lovie Smith has spoken several times about the need for a bell-cow running back. General manager Nick Caserio has echoed those sentiments as well. It stands to reason that they’ll be very intrigued by the consensus top running back in the draft, Kenneth Walker III, who comfortably led the nation in broken tackles this past year.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Devonte Wyatt, iDL - Georgia

Devonte Wyatt was largely overshadowed by Jordan Davis at Georgia, but he may well be the better interior defensive lineman in the long run. So when Baltimore gets on the clock and sees him sitting there, and glances at their depth chart, this one will feel like a no-brainer. The Ravens manage to take the best player available while also filling a need.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA): Derek Stingley, Jr., CB - LSU

Yet another year in which the Eagles need to upgrade their cornerback position, and it’s a great year to do just that. Derek Stingley seemed destined to be the top pick after his freshman year, but he struggled to live up to the hype the last two years. Stingley is still an extremely talented defender who will make this secondary much better.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND): Jermaine Johnson, EDGE - Florida State

The Eagles also need to upgrade their pass rush with Brandon Graham missing all of last year with an Achilles tear and entering the final year of his contract. Signing Haason Reddick in free agency was a shrewd move, but Philadelphia likely isn’t done. Jermaine Johnson is a highly athletic difference maker on the edge who can quickly grow into a prominent role in this defense as they prepare to move on from their older players.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT - Northern Iowa

This has been the pick in each of my last two mocks and it remains the same. The Chargers made a big splash in free agency at impact positions on defense, but they cut right tackle Bryan Bulaga to create cap space after a down year. Trevor Penning has the combination of size, athleticism, and physical demeanor to become a cornerstone right tackle, and for the Chargers it would provide Justin Herbert with a terrific young tackle bookend with last year’s first-round pick, Rashawn Slater.

18. New Orleans Saints: Drake London, WR - USC

The Saints brought back Jameis Winston earlier this week, solving their quarterback problem for now. It’s easy to forget that the Saints were 5-2 when Winston went down last year. Michael Thomas is returning to the team this year, but Winston could benefit from a more vertical threat too. Drake London is a big body who can fill that role and nicely complement Thomas.

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Treylon Burks, WR - Arkansas

This would make it three straight years taking a receiver in the first round but with three first-round picks the Eagles can afford to do it. Unlike Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith, Treylon Burks comes with a massive frame and impressive catch radius, making him a viable deep threat and red zone target. Such a presence can only help Jalen Hurts’ continued progression.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyler Linderbaum, iOL - Iowa

The Steelers seem prepared for a quarterback battle between Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky, which seems ill-advised. Either way, Pittsburgh has bigger issues on the offensive line. There’s no obvious answer at center right now, even after spending in free agency on the line, but Tyler Linderbaum would immediately figure into that equation and help anchor the middle of the line for whoever ends up under center.

21. New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, LB - Georgia

The Patriots released linebacker Kyle Van Noy and have yet to show any interest in bringing back free agent linebackers Dont’a Hightower or Jamie Collins. Nakobe Dean seems to be an ideal fit for what the Patriots ask of their linebackers, and he would fill what looks to be a glaring need right now.

22. Green Bay Packers (from LVR): Zion Johnson, iOL - Boston College

The Packers acquired this pick after trading away star receiver, and best friend of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams. Do they use this pick to find a replacement for Adams? With plenty of receivers still available and the Packers picking again five spots later, they opt to address an offensive line that’s in need of improvements. Zion Johnson can play multiple spots along the line, which is what Green Bay tends to prefer, and they need to be able to protect Rodgers as he gets older.

23. Arizona Cardinals: David Ojabo, EDGE - Michigan

David Ojabo once seemed to be a lock as a top 10 prospect, but he tore his Achilles at the Michigan pro day. Where does his stock sit now? It’s hard to know. But the Cardinals have a need at edge rusher after losing franchise sack leader Chandler Jones, and Ojabo’s athleticism and flexibility are ideal traits in an edge rusher. With Markus Golden and Devon Kennard in town, Arizona can afford to wait on Ojabo’s recovery timeline with the hope that they’ve just landed a long term star rusher.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Jameson Williams, WR - Alabama

The Cowboys no longer have Amari Cooper on the roster, and Michael Gallup may not be ready to play at the start of the season, which leaves CeeDee Lamb and newly-signed James Washington as the top two receivers. Jameson Williams was emerging as this draft’s top wideout before he tore his ACL in the national title game. He has the speed and route running ability to play both outside and in the slot, which makes him valuable for this offense as they embark on uncertain territory with their receiving corps.

25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB - Washington

Here’s an early candidate for steal of the draft. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Trent McDuffie as his top cornerback in the draft, and it’s easy to see why. McDuffie excelled in all types of coverages at Washington, and he’d make a great tandem with Tre’Davious White in Buffalo.

26. Tennessee Titans: Christian Watson, WR - North Dakota State

The Titans traded for Robert Woods after cutting Julio Jones, but they still need to add to their receiving corps, especially considering Woods is coming off a torn ACL. Christian Watson has seen his stock rise rapidly over the last month. At 6’4”, Watson is a legitimate deep threat but also offers potential as a playmaker after the catch. Adding him to Woods and A.J. Brown will do wonders for Ryan Tannehill, who struggled last year when Derrick Henry missed extended time.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Olave, WR - Ohio State

The Buccaneers got Tom Brady back, which helped them retain center Ryan Jensen, and also traded for guard Shaq Mason. They also extended Chris Godwin, although he’s coming off an ACL tear. Even if Godwin returns in time for the season, Tampa Bay lacks a legitimate third wide receiver. Chris Olave seems to be the best route runner in this draft and has loads of versatility to his route tree. Brady will love all the different ways he can get Olave the ball, Godwin or not.

28. Green Bay Packers: Boye Mafe, EDGE - Minnesota

Congratulations, Green Bay, you played yourself. After passing on a receiver at 22, the Packers watch as all of their viable targets come off the board. With wide receiver wiped out, they opt to beef up their pass rush with Boye Mafe, a raw and athletic prospect who’s seen his stock shoot up since the Senior Bowl.

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF): Bernhard Raimann, OT - Central Michigan

The Dolphins missed out on the La’el Collins sweepstakes, which means they still have questions at right tackle. Bernhard Raimann can be the answer, as he has the agility and strength to thrive in the kind of system new head coach Mike McDaniel is bringing to Miami.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, S - Michigan

The Chiefs have needs at both cornerback and safety right now, and Daxton Hill can do both. Michigan used him as a hybrid player, and some teams view him more as a cornerback anyway. Wherever Kansas City wants to play him, Hill can become a productive part of the defense and help a Chiefs secondary that needs to show growth.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Travis Jones, iDL - UConn

The Bengals threw a ton of money at their offensive line problem by signing La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, and Ted Karras. They may not be done, but it’s not as much of a need. Defensive tackle, however, is. Travis Jones is a big body who looks like a nose tackle but plays like a 3-technique. That kind of versatility is what fueled the Bengals’ defensive turnaround this past year.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR): Kenny Pickett, QB - Pitt

Scouts seem to consider Malik Willis to have the highest upside of any quarterback this year but Kenny Pickett to be the most pro-ready. That bodes well for the Lions here, since Pickett may be counted on to become the starter as early as next year given Jared Goff’s contract structure.

Second Round

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Andrew Booth, Jr., CB - Clemson

34. Detroit Lions: George Karlaftis, EDGE - Purdue

35. New York Jets: Lewis Cine, S - Georgia

36. New York Giants: Kenyon Green, iOL - Texas A&M

37. Houston Texans: Tariq Woolen, CB - UTSA

38. New York Jets (from CAR): Kaiir Elam, CB - Florida

39. Chicago Bears: Skyy Moore, WR - Western Michigan

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Cameron Thomas, EDGE - San Diego State

41. Seattle Seahawks: Daniel Faalele, OT - Minnesota

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS): Matt Corral, QB - Ole Miss

43. Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, QB - Cincinnati

44. Cleveland Browns: Jaquan Brisker, S - Penn State

45. Baltimore Ravens: Kyler Gordon, CB - Washington

46. Minnesota Vikings: Jalen Pitre, S - Baylor

47. Washington Commanders (from IND): Sean Rhyan, iOL - UCLA

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC): John Metchie III, WR - Alabama

49. New Orleans Saints: George Pickens, WR - Georgia

50. Miami Dolphins: Calvin Austin III, WR - Memphis

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Smith, iOL - Tulsa

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarvin Leal, iDL - Texas A&M

53. Green Bay Packers (from LVR): Perrion Winfrey, iDL - Oklahoma

54. New England Patriots: Roger McCreary, CB - Auburn

55. Arizona Cardinals: David Bell, WR - Purdue

56. Dallas Cowboys: Abraham Lucas, OT - Washington State

Terence Steele is widely expected to be the starter at right tackle after La’el Collins’ release, but it won’t be handed to him. Abraham Lucas is a long, athletic lineman who seems tailor-made to play right tackle in the NFL and excels as a run blocker. He may not come in and start from day one, but Lucas is a high-ceiling prospect along the offensive line who can provide competition to Steele, who will be a restricted free agent in just a year.

57. Buffalo Bills: Jahan Dotson, WR - Penn State

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN): Christian Harris, LB - Alabama

59. Green Bay Packers: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT - Ohio State

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jamaree Salyer, iOL - Georgia

61. San Francisco 49ers: Dylan Parham, iOL - Memphis

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Logan Hall, EDGE - Houston

63. Cincinnati Bengals: Darian Kinnard, iOL - Kentucky

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR): Chad Muma, LB - Wyoming

Third Round

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Likely, TE - Coastal Carolina

66. Detroit Lions: Channing Tindall, LB - Georgia

67. New York Giants: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE - South Carolina

68. Houston Texans: Kerby Joseph, S - Illinois

69. New York Jets: Jalen Tolbert, WR - South Alabama

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR): Brian Asamoah, LB - Oklahoma

71. Chicago Bears: Ed Ingram, iOL - LSU

72. Seattle Seahawks: Breece Hall, RB - Iowa State

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS): Josh Paschal, EDGE - Kentucky

74. Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE - Penn State

75. Denver Broncos: Mario Goodrich, CB - Clemson

76. Baltimore Ravens: Nik Bonitto, EDGE - Oklahoma

77. Minnesota Vikings: Damone Clark, LB - LSU

78. Cleveland Browns: Drake Jackson, EDGE - USC

79. Los Angeles Chargers: Phidarian Mathis, iDL - Alabama

80. Houston Texans (from NO): Trey McBride, TE - Colorado State

81. New York Giants (from MIA): Jalen Wydermyer, TE - Texas A&M

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND): Leo Chenal, LB - Wisconsin

83. Philadelphia Eagles: Darrian Beavers, LB - Cincinnati

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sam Howell, QB - North Carolina

85. New England Patriots: Kyle Phillips, WR - UCLA

86. Las Vegas Raiders: Rasheed Walker, OT - Penn State

87. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Spiller, RB - Texas A&M

88. Dallas Cowboys: Spencer Burford, iOL - UTSA

Spencer Burford was the first four-star recruit in UTSA history, and naturally became an immediate starter. His first two years were spent at left guard before moving to left tackle, and Burford excelled at both spots. He’s long, athletic, and physical at the point of attack. In Dallas, he can immediately compete with Connor McGovern at left guard while being groomed as a replacement for Tyron Smith down the road.

89. Buffalo Bills: Brian Robinson, RB - Alabama

90. Tennessee Titans: Troy Andersen, LB - Montana State

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carson Strong, QB - Nevada

92. Green Bay Packers: Alec Pierce, WR - Cincinnati

93. San Francisco 49ers: Marcus Jones, CB - Houston

94. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremy Ruckert, TE - Ohio State

95. Cincinnati Bengals: Alontae Taylor, CB - Tennessee

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR): Sam Williams, EDGE - Ole Miss

97. Detroit Lions: Khalil Shakir, WR - Boise State

98. New Orleans Saints: Cordell Volson, OT - North Dakota State

99. Cleveland Browns: Cole Strange, iOL - Chattanooga

100. Baltimore Ravens: Alec Lindstrom, iOL - Boston College

101. New Orleans Saints: Greg Dulcich, TE - UCLA

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF): Quay Walker, LB - Georgia

103. Kansas City Chiefs: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB - Nebraska

104. Los Angeles Rams: JoJo Domann, LB - Nebraska

105. San Francisco 49ers: Zachary Carter, iDL - Florida

Fourth Round

106. Jacksonville Jaguars: Damarri Mathis, S - Pitt

107. Cleveland Browns (from DET): Wan’Dale Robinson, WR - Kentucky

108. Houston Texans: Velus Jones, Jr., WR - Tennessee

109. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ): Cade Otton, TE - Washington

110. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG): Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE - Maryland

111. New York Jets (from CAR): James Cook, RB - Georgia

112. New York Giants (from CHI): Derion Kendrick, CB - Georgia

113. Washington Commanders: Justyn Ross, WR - Clemson

114. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Shaffer, iOL - Georgia

115. Denver Broncos: Matt Waletzko, OT - North Dakota

116. Denver Broncos (from SEA): JT Woods, S - Baylor

117. New York Jets (from MIN): Matthew Butler, iDL - Tennessee

118. Cleveland Browns: Mykael Wright, CB - Oregon

119. Baltimore Ravens: Jesse Luketa, LB - Penn State

120. New Orleans Saints: Martin Emerson, CB - Penn State

121. Miami Dolphins: Max Mitchell, OT - Louisiana

122. Indianapolis Colts: Braxton Jones, OT - Southern Utah

123. Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Smith, LB - Penn State

124. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Cross, S - Maryland

125. Miami Dolphins (from PIT): Tyler Badie, RB - Missouri

126. Las Vegas Raiders: Dohnovan West, iOL - Arizona State

127. New England Patriots: Dane Belton, S - Iowa

128. Baltimore Ravens (from AZ): Andrew Stueber, OT - Michigan

129. Dallas Cowboys: Terrel Bernard, LB - Baylor

Unless the Cowboys do something crazy, like sign Bobby Wagner, they’re in need of help at linebacker. Terrel Bernard, like the rest of these Baylor Bears, is a highly athletic specimen that fits right into what Dan Quinn looks for. At 6’1” and 222 pounds, Bernard is considered undersized, hence his being available this late. But Quinn prefers his off-the-ball linebackers to be leaner and more explosive, which Bernard is. He may be a special teamer early on, but Bernard would pair nicely with Micah Parsons in the long run.

130. Buffalo Bills: John Ridgeway, iDL - Arkansas

131. Tennessee Titans: Jake Ferguson, TE - Wisconsin

132. Green Bay Packers: Jelani Woods, TE - Virginia

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyren Williams, RB - Notre Dame

134. San Francisco 49ers: Rachaad White, RB - Arizona State

135. Kansas City Chiefs: Romeo Doubs, WR - Nevada

136. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Williams, CB - Fayettesville State

137. Carolina Panthers (from LAR): Bailey Zappe, QB - Western Kentucky

138. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyreke Smith, EDGE - Ohio State

139. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Jobe, CB - Alabama

140. Green Bay Packers: Jack Sanborn, LB - Wisconsin

141. Baltimore Ravens: Isaiah Thomas, EDGE - Oklahoma

142. Los Angeles Rams: Deangelo Malone, EDGE - Western Kentucky

143. Tennessee Titans: Thayer Munford, iOL - Ohio State

Fifth Round

144. Carolina Panthers (from JAX): Tyrese Robinson, iOL - Oklahoma

145. Denver Broncos (from DET): Zamir White, RB - Georgia

146. New York Jets: Bryan Cook, S - Cincinnati

147. New York Giants: Dameon Pierce, RB - Florida

148. Chicago Bears (from HOU): Kellen Diesch, OT - Arizona State

149. Carolina Panthers: Otito Ogbonnia, iDL - UCLA

150. Chicago Bears: Akayleb Evans, CB - Missouri

151. Atlanta Falcons: Danny Gray, WR - SMU

152. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Cam Jurgens, iOL - Nebraska

153. Seattle Seahawks: Jack Coan, QB - Notre Dame

154. Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS): Sincere McCormick, RB - UTSA

155. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE): Thomas Booker, iDL - Stanford

Thomas Booker had an outstanding combine performance that got completely overshadowed by the two Georgia interior defensive linemen. That doesn’t change the fact that Booker - with great length and exceptional explosion measurables for his position - is exactly what Quinn looks for here. Stanford used him all over the place, but Booker can find a role as a rotational run stopper in the middle of this defensive line with plenty of juice as a pass rusher.

156. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL): Coby Bryant, CB - Cincinnati

157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN): Dare Rosenthal, OT - Kentucky

158. Miami Dolphins: Jack Jones, CB - Arizona State

159. Indianapolis Colts: Jaylen Washington, CB - Washington State

160. Los Angeles Chargers: Myjai Sanders, EDGE - Cincinnati

161. New Orleans Saints: Tycen Anderson, S - Toledo

162. Philadelphia Eagles: Dominique Robinson, EDGE - Miami (OH)

163. New York Jets (from PIT): Gerrit Prince, TE - UAB

164. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE): Matt Henningsen, iDL - Wisconsin

165. Las Vegas Raiders: Eyioma Uwazurike, iDL - Iowa

166. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ): Josh Thompson, CB - Texas

167. Dallas Cowboys: Cole Turner, TE - Nevada

Blake Jarwin’s release created a hole at the TE2 position, especially considering how much Kellen Moore liked to use 12 personnel last year. Cole Turner would fit well in this offense as a secondary tight end, as he’s a solid in-line blocker and has very soft hands with solid athleticism. He’d have to beat out Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle first, but Turner has the potential to do just that.

168. Buffalo Bills: Cade Hall, EDGE - San Jose State

169. Tennessee Titans: Zach Tom, OT - Wake Forest

170. New England Patriots (from TB): Tyler Vrabel, OT - Boston College

171. Green Bay Packers: Hassan Haskins, RB - Michigan

172. San Francisco 49ers: Bo Melton, WR - Rutgers

173. New York Giants (from KC): Skylar Thompson, QB - Kansas State

174. Cincinnati Bengals: Charlie Kolar, TE - Iowa State

175. Los Angeles Rams: Sterling Weatherford, S - Miami (OH)

176. Dallas Cowboys: Amare Barno, EDGE - Virginia Tech

Amare Barno is such a curious prospect. He only played two years at Virginia Tech after transferring from Butler Community College and managed 10 sacks in those two years as a Hokie. Barno didn’t seem to be on anyone’s radar until the combine, when he led all edge players in the 40-yard dash and broad jump. Barno is an incredibly raw but also extremely athletic player, so it’s entirely possible another team takes him well before 176, banking on his upside. But if he’s still here, Barno’s combination of length (34” arms!) and athleticism would make him an irresistible developmental piece, especially with Dante Fowler only on a one-year deal.

177. Detroit Lions: Chase Lucas, CB - Arizona State

178. Dallas Cowboys: Chris Paul, iOL - Tulsa

Three offensive linemen in one draft? Well, it’s that much of a priority for Dallas. Taken earlier in this draft, Lucas projects at right tackle while Burford is an early fit at left guard with potential to move out to left tackle when Tyron Smith is no more. Consider Chris Paul the eventual replacement for Burford at left guard. Paul, a four-year starter at Tulsa, possesses a lot of positive traits for the position. Weighing in at 328 pounds with nearly 34” arms, he has great size to go with a motor that saw him tie for the second-fastest 40 time among all offensive linemen at the combine. Pass protection is a big area of improvement for Paul, which makes it all the better to take him as a depth guy being groomed for a starting role.

179. Indianapolis Colts: Matt Araiza, P - San Diego State

Sixth Round

180. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christopher Hinton, iDL - Michigan

181. Detroit Lions: Cade Mays, iOL - Tennessee

182. New York Giants: Reggie Roberson, WR - SMU

183. Houston Texans: Obinna Eze, OT - TCU

184. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ): Jerome Ford, RB - Cincinnati

185. Buffalo Bills (from CAR): D’Marco Jackson, LB - Appalachian State

186. Chicago Bears: Mike Rose, LB - Iowa State

187. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN): Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE - Coastal Carolina

188. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SEA): Lecitus Smith, iOL - Virginia Tech

189. Washington Commanders: David Anenih, LB - Houston

190. Atlanta Falcons: Montaric Brown, CB - Arkansas

191. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL): Zaquandre White, RB - South Carolina

192. Minnesota Vikings: Haskell Garrett, iDL - Ohio State

193. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE): Damarion Williams, CB - Houston

The Cowboys opted to sign both Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse to two-year deals to stick around, but that shouldn’t mean Dallas is done at safety. Donovan Wilson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, too. Damarion Williams, whose scouting report can be found here, is an appealing prospect who seems primed to make a successful transition to safety in the NFL. He can also play in the slot, where incumbent starter Jourdan Lewis has just two years left on his current deal too. Williams offers versatility and upside at a position that the team doesn’t have long term stability at right now.

194. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND): Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB - USC

195. Los Angeles Chargers: Kalon Barnes, CB - Baylor

196. Baltimore Ravens (from MIA): Tyler Goodson, RB - Iowa

197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI): Tariq Carpenter, S - Georgia Tech

198. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PIT): Alex Wright, EDGE - UAB

199. Carolina Panthers (from LVR): Austin Allen, TE - Nebraska

200. New England Patriots: Matt Hankins, CB - Iowa

201. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler McMichael, CB - North Carolina

202. Cleveland Browns (from DAL): Kaleb Eleby, QB - Western Michigan

203. Buffalo Bills: Jalen Nailor, WR - Michigan State

204. Tennessee Titans: Sam Webb, CB - Missouri Western

205. Houston Texans (from GB): James Empey, iOL - BYU

206. Denver Broncos (from TB): Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, EDGE - Notre Dame

207. Houston Texans (from SF): Vederian Lowe, OT - Illinois

208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC): Jermaine Waller, CB - Virginia Tech

209. Cincinnati Bengals: Jean Delance, OT - Florida

210. New England Patriots (from LAR): Luke Fortner, iOL - Kentucky

211. Los Angeles Rams: Nick Ford, iOL - Utah

212. Los Angeles Rams: Pierre Strong, Jr., RB - South Dakota State

213. Atlanta Falcons: Tyquan Thornton, WR - Baylor

214. Los Angeles Chargers: Daniel Bellinger, TE - San Diego State

215. Arizona Cardinals: D’Eriq King, QB - Miami

216. Indianapolis Colts: Tre Turner, WR - Virginia Tech

217. Detroit Lions: Myron Cunningham, OT - Arkansas

218. Los Angeles Rams: Yusuf Corker, S - Kentucky

219. Tennessee Titans: Neil Farrell, Jr., iDL - LSU

220. San Francisco 49ers: Juanyeh Thomas, S - Georgia Tech

221. San Francisco 49ers: Micah McFadden, LB - Indiana

Seventh Round

222. Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Goedeke, OT - Central Michigan

223. Cleveland Browns (from DET): Reed Blankenship, S - Middle Tennessee

224. Miami Dolphins (from HOU): Ja’Tyre Carter, iOL - Southern

225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ): Nick Grant, S - Virginia

226. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG): Micheal Clemons, EDGE - Texas A&M

227. Las Vegas Raiders (from CAR): Esezi Otomewo, EDGE - Minnesota

228. Green Bay Packers (from CHI): Isaiah Pola-Mao, S - USC

229. Seattle Seahawks: Markquese Bell, S - Florida A&M

230. Washington Commanders: Brant Kuithe, TE - Utah

231. Buffalo Bills (from ATL): Anthony Brown, QB - Oregon

232. Denver Broncos: Curtis Hodges, TE - Arizona State

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN): Joshua Ross, LB - Michigan

234. Detroit Lions (from CLE): Amari Carter, S - Miami

235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL): Stanley Berryhill III, WR - Arizona

236. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyler Allgeier, RB - BYU

237. New Orleans Saints: Darien Butler, LB - Arizona State

238. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA): Darrell Baker, Jr., CB - Georgia Southern

239. Indianapolis Colts: Charleston Rambo, WR - Miami

240. Washington Commanders (from PHI): Brittain Brown, RB - UCLA

241. Pittsburgh Steelers: Leon O’Neal, Jr., S - Texas A&M

242. Carolina Panthers (from NE): Ellis Brooks, LB - Penn State

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from LVR): Abram Smith, RB - Baylor

244. Arizona Cardinals: Ben Brown, iOL - Ole Miss

245. Houston Texans (from DAL): Aqeel Glass, QB - Alabama A&M

246. Cleveland Browns (from BUF): Eric Ezukanma, WR - Texas Tech

247. Miami Dolphins (from TEN): Chance Campbell, LB - Ole Miss

248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Smoke Monday, S - Auburn

249. Green Bay Packers: Luke Tenuta, OT - Virginia Tech

250. Minnesota Vikings (from SF): Bubba Bolden, S - Miami

251. Kansas City Chiefs: Brock Hoffman, iOL - Virginia Tech

252. Cincinnati Bengals: Dontario Drummond, WR - Ole Miss

253. Los Angeles Rams: Nick Zakelj, OT - Fordham

254. Los Angeles Chargers: Mile Harley, WR - Miami

255. Los Angeles Chargers: Verone McKinley III, S - Oregon

256. Arizona Cardinals: MarQuan McCall, iDL - Kentucky

257. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Sills, iOL - Oklahoma State

258. Green Bay Packers: Ty Fryfogle, WR - Indiana

259. Kansas City Chiefs: Zonovan Knight, RB - NC State

260. Los Angeles Chargers: Zakoby McClain, LB - Auburn

261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DeMarcus Fields, CB - Texas Tech

262. San Francisco 49ers: DJ Davidson, iDL - Arizona State