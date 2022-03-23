Anthony Brown remains an interesting in-house mystery for the Dallas Cowboys

Presumption, speculation, wishful thinking? Even though Anthony Brown started 16 games in 2021 for the Dallas Cowboys opposite Trevon Diggs, it was believed he could be a salary-cap casualty this offseason. As of yet, that hasn’t happened, and to create further mystery, we’ve heard nothing but crickets as to what the Cowboys plans for him may be in 2022.

While the possibility remains Anthony Brown could still become a salary-cap casualty, it seems less likely now that the Cowboys are a little over $25 million above the cap according to spotrac.com. Releasing or trading Brown could increase the total to close to $30 million, but Dallas seems to have something else in mind, at least for now.

So, if Anthony Brown is part of the Dallas Cowboys plans, what does his future look like in 2022? Will he continue to be the starter opposite Trevon Diggs? Will he be forced into a backup role or maybe revert back to his original position as the Cowboys primary nickel corner? Those questions remain unanswered right now.

If the season were to start today, Anthony Brown would likely retain his starting job on the outside. After all, he was a 16-game starter in 2021 and actually graded out as the Cowboys best CB according to Pro Football Focus, earning a grade of 67.7 compared to Trevon Diggs’ 59.6. While we know who the better CB is, it’s worth noting Brown played really well last year.

Anthony Brown won’t go unchallenged as the starter on the outside. Kelvin Joseph showed flashes last year as a rookie and could compete for the starting gig. As last year’s second-round pick, Joseph will likely be given every opportunity to take over as the full-time starter, and as such, could supplant No. 30 at some point prior to the start of the 2022 season.

If that is what happens, it would be a move that would send ripple effects throughout the rest secondary. Due to his versatility to play on the outside or in the slot, Brown could revert to his old nickel position and push Jourdan Lewis into a backup role once again. It’s arguably where he plays at his best, but whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

All in all, the mystery surrounding Anthony Brown will be one that sorts itself out in time, but until then, will be interesting to keep track of. All options should remain on the table for the Cowboys, however, what they decide to do with No. 30 could have a significant impact on not only the upcoming 2022 season, but the future as well.