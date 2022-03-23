Cowboys could be eyeing athletic TEs, recently attended Charlie Kolar’s and Lucas Krull’s Pro Day

Dalton Schultz will be back as the Dallas Cowboys starting tight end for at least the 2022 season after officially signing his franchise tag just days ago, but the depth behind him is something that could be improved upon. Because of that, it’s no surprise the Cowboys have recently attended the Pro Days of a couple tight end prospects.

On Monday, the Cowboys were in attendance at Pitt’s Pro Day and were seen working off to the side with their big, athletic tight end Lucas Krull.

One name to check out for Dallas is Pitt TE Lucas Krull. Cowboys did some side work with him at Pitt Pro Day yesterday. He’s 6-6, 253, 9 3/8 inch hands with a 33 5/8 inch arm length and 80-inch wingspan. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 22, 2022

Not only does Lucas Krull have impressive size and length, but the numbers he put up at his Pro Day would rival any of the top TEs who attended the 2022 NFL Combine a few weeks ago.

Update from @Pitt_FB Pro Day for Lucas Krull:



Ht: 6061

Wt: 253

Wingspan: 80 in.

40: 4.54

VJ: 35 in.

BJ: 10'00

SS: 4.35

3C: 7.16



40, vert, broad and short shuttle all would've been among top-4 TEs at the #NFLCombine. One of the 2022 class's most athletic TEs. #ShrineBowl — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 21, 2022

In his four-year collegiate career - two at Florida, two at Pitt - Lucas Krull accumulated a total of 48 receptions for 565 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The majority of that came in his senior season when he hauled in a career-best 38 receptions for 451 yards and six TDs.

Then one day later, on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys were in attendance at Iowa State’s Pro Day, more than likely taking a gander at their talented tight end Charlie Kolar. In this case, even offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was on hand to witness Kolar put on a show in front of scouts.

.@CycloneFB TE Charlie Kolar was injured for Combine but showed out in front of 6 TE coaches and Cowboys’ OC Kellen Moore at today’s pro-day. Ran 4.67 on NFL scout’s ⏱ and hit 35.5 VJ & 10-0 BJ. Also had 6.98 3-cone and 4.35 SS. Very good COD (see below) for someone 6062v. pic.twitter.com/DwMTNiDFf1 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2022

If Kellen Moore personally being in attendance at Charlie Kolar’s Pro Day wasn’t evidence enough the Cowboys have an interest in him, than the fact they already had a formal interview with him at the NFL Combine as well probably does.

Additional combine note: Dallas had a formal interview with Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 7, 2022

Unlike Lucas Krull, Charlie Kolar has already proven to be a much more accomplished tight end prospect during his four-year career at Iowa State. In four seasons, he accumulated a total of 168 receptions, 2,181 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns. He also averaged an impressive 13 yards per catch for his career.

If we can gain any information from the fact the Dallas Cowboys were in attendance at both Charlie Kolar and Lucas Krull’s Pro Days, then we can guesstimate they could be in the market for a big, athletic tight end to pair with Dalton Schultz. Considering both of these TEs are 6’6” and around 250 pounds, and run in the 4.6 range, we may want to start paying more attention to these type of TEs prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.

As far as Charlie Kolar is concerned, he’s considered a Day 3 prospect by many, but could work himself into the Day 2 conversation. For Lucas Krull, he was considered a late Day 3 prospect or undrafted free agent prior to his Pro Day workout. His measurements and testing numbers may have ensured that his name will be called at some point on Day 3.