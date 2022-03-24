Cowboys free agency 2022: WR T.Y. Hilton named as an option to fill out the Cowboys receiving corps

At the start of the 2022 season, the Cowboys wide receiver group is going to look a lot different than it did last year. Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, two players who played integral parts in Dallas’ offense last season, are out the door.

The Cowboys did bring back Michael Gallup, and recently signed 25-year-old James Washington to a one-year deal, but they still could use one more capable wideout to round out the group.

It seems much more likely Dallas will find their final wideout in the draft, but if they do look to add another free agent pass-catcher there are some intriguing names still out there. One of those happens to be 32-year-old veteran T.Y. Hilton.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named Hilton as one “bargain contract” the Cowboys must consider in free agency. Here’s what Ballentine had to say about why the veteran wideout could be a fit.

The Cowboys receiver room is in the midst of a remodel. CeeDee Lamb is now the unquestioned No. 1 receiver, while the club’s commitment to re-signing Michael Gallup would signal him as the No. 2 receiver. The team already signed James Washington as part of the overhaul. However, the 25-year-old is primarily a vertical deep threat, much in the mold of Gallup. What they are still missing is another set of reliable hands, someone who can work the intermediate areas of the field and move the chains. T.Y. Hilton has struggled with injuries, but that’s a role he could thrive in. The four-time Pro Bowler averaged 14.4 yards per reception last season and was only charged with one drop on 37 targets. Lamb, Gallup and Washington is still a relatively young receiving corps. Adding a veteran like Hilton wouldn’t be a bad idea, and he’s not going to break the bank given the receivers that are still on the market. Proposed Contract: One year, $5.5 million

While Hilton certainly isn’t the player he once was, he still can be a productive piece if he’s able to stay on the field. In 2020, Hilton was able to play in 15 games, catching 56 passes for 762 yards and scoring five touchdowns. Last season, the injury bug caught him again. Hilton was limited to playing in just 10 games, catching just 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns, all career-lows.

Hilton would give the Cowboys a nice third option at receiver if Michael Gallup is forced to start the season on PUP, and would also be a good veteran presence for a fairly young receiving corps.

If he will take a one-year deal, that’s something the Cowboys could be interested in.