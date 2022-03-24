Report: Cowboys to hire former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer as a special assistant

An interesting offseason continues for the Dallas Cowboys as it’s rumored they are hiring former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, and more recently the Jaguars passing-game coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, to be a special assistant on the coaching staff in 2022.

Sources: The Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer, the Jaguars’ pass-game coordinator last year, into a unique role, where he’ll help both coordinators, Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore.



Much of Schottenheimer’s job will center on league trends and game-planning. Pretty cool idea. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 24, 2022

Schottenheimer has been in the league since 1997, and has had stops with the Jets, Rams, Colts, Seahawks, and most recently Jaguars. Schottenheimer is an interesting hire because he’s been a very conservative coordinator over his time with the Seahawks, and his tenure in Jacksonville ended rather badly.

It sounds like the former Seahawks OC will be in charge of following league trends, and having a hand in both offensive and defensive game plans, a role that former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo played last year in Dallas. The Cowboys must have found something they liked in this new type of coaching position and it may end up being an ongoing position for them.