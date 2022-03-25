Cowboys adding Rayna Stewart to coaching staff as special teams assistant

Offseason activity has slowed greatly for the Dallas Cowboys. But it hasn’t come to a complete halt. On Friday, the team announced an addition to the coaching staff.

Cowboys are in final stages of hiring Rayna Stewart as special teams assistant, source said. He’ll work alongside John Fassel and replace Matt Daniels, who became the Vikings’ ST coordinator. Stewart spent past three seasons on the Packers’ staff. @toddarcher first reported. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 25, 2022

Rayna Stewart is a former safety who played a total of five seasons with Houston/Tennessee, Miami, and Jacksonville. His coaching career includes college stints with Northwestern and Vanderbilt, interspersed with a year on the Titans’ staff. As mentioned, the last three years saw him working with the Green Bay Packers’ special teams.

His position may not seem that important, but the past couple of years under John Fassel have seen a notable improvement for the Cowboys’ special teams. Given that Stewart played safety, he will probably be most focused on kick and punt coverage, as well as blocking when Dallas is receiving. Matt Daniels was also a journeyman safety in the NFL, so there is a discernable pattern.

It is a small move and not one that many will be very excited about. But as the Cowboys prepare for the 2022 season, the details matter. Special teams has become a strength for Dallas, and given the reliance on players down the depth chart, experience in that aspect of the game is a plus of this hire.