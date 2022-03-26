Cowboys news: Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn check out the Penn State Pro Day

Cowboys have eyes on Penn State prospects!

According to attending scouts, Brisker blazed through his drills, posting a 4.4 40 time. While running drills, he looked smooth in his backpedal and showed range when breaking on passes in coverage. A hybrid-type defensive back, Brisker played both safety positions in his three seasons under coach James Franklin. His best year came in 2021, with him recording a career-high 63 tackles, five pass deflections and two interceptions. Need defensive linemen? Penn State invites the NFL to scout both edge rushers Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa. Ebiketie, who has been mocked at No. 37, starred as the team’s top pass rusher in 2021 with 9.5 sacks. He finished third in the Big Ten with 52 pressures and tallied 18 tackles for losses. Luketa, a native of Canada, played more from the standing linebacker position. Consistently making his presence felt behind the line of scrimmage, Luketa recorded 34 pressures and an interception. He said that both former hybrid defenders Parsons and Odafe Oweh were inspirations in helping him make the transition from traditional defensive end.

Cowboys add another coach to the staff.

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are in the process of finalizing the last vacancy on their coaching staff, bringing on new special teams assistant Rayna Stewart. Stewart comes to Dallas after three years as a special teams assistant with the Green Bay Packers. He also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, along with stops in the college game at Northwestern and Vanderbilt. He also had a five-year NFL career as a player, spending time with Tennessee, Miami and Jacksonville from 1996-2000. Stewart will work with special teams coordinator John Fassell as the replacement for Matt Daniels, who left in February to join Kevin O’Connell’s coaching staff as the Minnesota Vikings’ special teams coordinator.

Anthony Brown is good.

The Dallas Cowboys are known for how well they can find late-round gems and talent throughout the draft. Cowboys veteran CB Anthony Brown is a perfect example of a player who has carved out a decent career that no one expected. Brown was a 6th round draft selection by the Cowboys back in 2016 that featured current Pro Bowl teammates Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Even though he has remained on the team up to this point, he has been on Dallas fans’ hit list since joining the team. Here are a few reasons why fans should give Brown a bit more credit than he has received.

Mock Draft season.

Round 2, 56th Overall George Pickens, Georgia, WR Players available: Kingley Enagbare, Leo Chenal, Trey McBride, Jalen Tolbert The Cowboys receiver room is going to look a lot different in 2022. With Amari Cooper gone, it’ll be CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup (likely to miss some time to start the season), James Washington, and Simi Fehoko. Adding a wideout in the top 100 is going to be of major importance to the Cowboys, and they strike gold in the second round in Georgia’s George Pickens. This receiver room needs some dog added to it and Pickens brings just that to an offense. Pickens isn’t an elite route runner or separator, but he’s going to win at the catch point with elite ball skills and body control, he’s going to win after the catch, and he’s going to make defensive backs lives miserable for four quarters. Pickens can play inside and- out, and while his skill-set does resemble both Lamb and Gallup, he brings an attitude and juice that the receiver room currently lacks.

A likely Cowboys target will likely miss his rookie season...

It is reported Clark is likely to miss the 2022 season, but is expected to make a full recovery for the start of 2023. Multiple scouts believed that the 6-3, 240-pound defender would have been a second-round pick prior to the injury. A two-year starter for the Tigers, Clark was an anchor of LSU’s defensive front. The Baton Rouge native racked up 249 career tackles (23.5 for loss) and 10 sacks while helping the Tigers capture the 2019 national championship. A second-team All-American in 2021, Clark was a Dick Butkus Award finalist after recording 135 tackles (15.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He finished third among FBS defenders in tackles, trailing only Wyoming’s Chad Muma (140) and Iowa’s Jack Campbell (140). Clark put up quality numbers at the combine, running a 4.57 40 time while posting a 36.5” vertical jump and a 10’7” broad jump. If the Cowboys are willing to risk a later-round selection should Clark fall, it could be viewed as a long-term project - and a potential upgrade.

