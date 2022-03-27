2022 Cowboys scouting report: Texas A&M iOL Kenyon Green

Looking ahead to the 2022 Draft, we check out another Cowboys prospect with a scouting report.

Name: Kenyon Green

Position: iOL

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 323 pounds

Combine Results: 5.24 40-yard dash, 20 bench press reps, 26” vertical jump, 102” broad jump, 5.12 short shuttle

The Cowboys opted to move on from Connor Williams, their starting left guard for the past four years, as the former Longhorn signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins. With no accompanying moves made yet, that leaves Connor McGovern as the top option at left guard. Given how poorly that worked out during a brief stretch this past season, it’s no wonder why Dallas is showing interest in Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

OL Kenyon Green and DL DeMarvin Leal tell me they have both been scheduled for a 30

visit with the #Cowboys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 22, 2022

Green was born and raised in Humble, Texas to a father who played on the offensive line at Grambling State. Naturally, his son followed suit. Listed as a tackle coming out of high school, Green was a 5-star recruit and the number three tackle in the nation in his class. After initially committing to LSU, Green flipped to Texas A&M after Jimbo Fisher took over the program.

Green became a starter right away for the Aggies and has experience starting at every spot on the line except for center. He played at such a high level that Green decided to enter the draft early after three years playing in College Station. Originally thought to be the top interior offensive lineman in this draft, Green’s stock has slipped after a dismal combine performance that saw him test second from the bottom in both the 40-yard dash and the short shuttle while placing middle-of-the-pack in other drills.

Anchor: Green is built like a brick wall, and he plays like one too. He carries so much weight and power in his lower body, which allows him to drop an anchor and become virtually unmovable. When Green gets all the way into his stance, there are few defensive linemen who can shake him.

Lateral Agility: Green has much more lateral agility than he should possess given his size. Texas A&M used Green as a pulling blocker with high frequency and it’s easy to see why. Despite his 323 pound weight, Green moves effortlessly across the line of scrimmage to either side and builds up more than enough speed to get to where he needs to go.

Point of Attack: Green just generates so much power from his lower body and knows how to use it. You’ll see the phrase “road-grader” with Green a lot, and it’s completely earned. Even some of the bigger SEC defensive tackles Green went up against would get jolted back because Green was so good at the point of attack.

Balance: Green demonstrates incredible balance in all facets of the game. He’s got a thick lower body, which allows him to move with ease and take angles that others couldn’t pull off. It’s a rare sight to see him wavering in his blocks.

Hand Technique: Green has just over 34” arms, which is incredible length for an interior lineman. He uses every inch of that length, too, often getting full extension against his defensive counterparts. Green packs a punch, too, and does a good job of redirecting defenders once he gets his hands on them.

Run Blocking: Green is an elite run blocker. His dense base allows for this, but Green also has the lateral agility to be a great puller. He has a mean, downhill demeanor to his play that really shines in run blocking.

Pass Blocking: Green is a serviceable pass blocker, but definitely looks more comfortable as a guard in pass sets. He’s shown some issues against speedy edge rushers as a tackle in getting into his set and dropping the anchor in time. As a guard, playing in a tighter space, Green is able to anchor quicker and becomes much more productive as a pass blocker as a result. That’s why his best fit in the NFL is inside at guard.

Processing: You don’t play four positions on the offensive line in three years at the level Green has if you don’t have it all upstairs. Green’s ability to produce in a variety of roles demonstrates his high-level processing and understanding of the schemes Texas A&M ran.

Intangibles: If you want nasty in your offensive linemen, Green is the guy for you. He seems to love the physical nature of his position and embraces the chance to pancake someone. He’s the type of lineman to go after anyone that gets too close to his quarterback, and that set an example for his teammates at Texas A&M. Green has a rare combination of size, athleticism, and tenacity that makes him a coveted prospect on the offensive line.

Green’s combine performance was shocking to anyone who’s watched him play. Green looks explosive, fast, and agile on tape and has looked that way for three years as a starter in the SEC. For whatever reason, he tested the exact opposite of that. It’s a good reminder that these tests shouldn’t be the end-all, be-all of a player’s evaluation.

In Dallas, they often used Williams in similar ways to how Green was used at Texas A&M. Williams’ most consistent issue, though, was having a somewhat weak anchor that got him in trouble at times. In that regard, Green would be a potential upgrade but at the very least should be a serviceable replacement. Green is expected to be a late first round pick, although his testing numbers could cause him to fall to the second round.