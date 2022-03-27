Cowboys news: Trevon Diggs recruiting brother Stefon Diggs on Twitter amid trade rumors

This isn’t going anywhere, but still fun to think about.

Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t sure what to make of Trevon Diggs‘ latest tweets about his brother, Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Trevon took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon with a simple message: “I’ve always wanted to play on the same team as my brother.” Naturally, NFL fans can’t tell if Trevon is hinting at major news or if he’s simply just stating the fact he wants to play with his brother. His second tweet seems to confirm it’s just on his wish-list. Trevon followed up with another tweet about his brother potentially playing for the Cowboys down the road:

Ive always wanted to play on the same team as my brother. — trevondiggs.eth (@TrevonDiggs) March 26, 2022

Greg “The Leg” signs with the New York Jets.

The Dallas Cowboys were not going to announce some direct correlation between their recent signing of University of Texas and SMU product Chris Naggar to a futures contract and the 2021 ups and downs of former Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein. But now the public sees a correlation. Zuerlein was cut this off-season, and on Saturday signed with the New York Jets, the team announced today. The Jets hope he can give them consistency; They went through three kickers last season. “I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. “And it’s not consistently missing.” Zuerlein, 34, missed six field goals and six extra points this past year. He had a year and $2.2 million left on his contract, but that contract was completely escapable.

How much, if any, will the Cowboys regress in 2022?

After winning 12 games and the NFC East last year, the gambling experts aren’t exactly expecting a repeat performance for the Cowboys. The win total for Dallas has been set at 10.4 for the upcoming season.

.@DKSportsbook released early NFL win totals. I put them together with the division, conference, and Super Bowl futures. pic.twitter.com/edmVRjR1wa — Sebastian (@mrcaseb) March 25, 2022

While the Cowboys are still predicted to win the division, which is the easiest path to the playoffs, the gap between Dallas and the rest of the division is estimated to shrink. However, the same predictions have the Philadelphia Eagles also winning slightly less games than they did last years (9 down to 8.4), while the Washington Commanders are expected to improve, but not by much (7 up to 7.4), and the New York Giants are projected to win a little over three more games in 2022 (4 to 7.3). None of Dallas’ rivals are going to the postseason according to this model. Ironically, a worse Cowboys teams is still anticipated to win the division. That would be quite the feat since no NFC East squad has repeated as division champion since the 2001-2004 Eagles.

What do the Dallas Cowboys have left to do this offseason?

Tight end: Drafting a player on Day 2 or 3 makes sense. Dalton Schultz officially signed his franchise tag this week. The Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with him. If not, he’ll be a free agent at the end of the 2022 season. Dallas needs to be looking to add a tight end in this draft. However, it doesn’t appear to be a very deep class. In Brugler’s most recent mock, he didn’t have one being selected in the first two rounds. “It’s a weird tight end year,” Brugler said last month. “It’s a really deep group. We might have 12-15 tight ends drafted on Day 3. But I didn’t have a tight end in my top 50. We’ll have three or four tight ends drafted on Day 2. The strength of the group is in the fourth round. That’s where you’re going to find your Dalton Schultz-type guys. It’s not a strong year if you’re looking for a tight end in the first round or even, in my opinion, somewhere in the top 50.” The current depth chart at the position consists of Schultz, Sean McKeon, Jeremy Sprinkle and Ian Bunting.

Despite the need for more defensive help, the Cowboys livelihood is their offense.

So why am I so worried about this offense, though we’re still three weeks from even Easter? Why the offseason consternation? After all, while the defense is mostly given a pass for last year, simply because that side of the ball went from historically poor to OK, let’s not forget the Cowboys gave up an average of 27.3 points in the six losses, including the playoff one to San Francisco. Why, Dallas gave up at least 25 points in four of the six losses, and only twice were the Cowboys able to win a game scoring no more than the 20 points against the Chargers and Vikings. While the 19th-ranked defense did lead the league with 34 takeaways, the offense was the team’s lifeblood (see above). But when it wasn’t, the Cowboys struggled, averaging just 20.5 points in the six losses, scoring no more than 17 points in half of those and 22 in another. Biggest cloud overhead? Wide receiver, and well founded. Because if the offense indeed was this team’s lifeblood, then the passing game was the infusion. For real.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.