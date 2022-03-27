This offseason has been among the most intense that we have ever seen as far as the landscape of trades in the National Football League are concerned.

We have seen Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill all change teams by way of trade this offseason. NFL teams believe they are closer than ever and that there is one piece separating them from where they want to be so they are adopting the mindset of Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and (polishing Les’ language up a bit) forfeiting draft capital in the name of proven veterans.

It has been a minute since we last saw the Cowboys surrender any sort of serious draft position for a veteran player. Incidentally the last time Dallas sent a premium pick to a team in exchange for a player it was for someone who they just traded away themselves in wide receiver Amari Cooper. There is a very good case to make that the Cooper experiment worked for the Cowboys and that they just reached a point where it was time to go their separate ways.

Trevon Diggs is trying to will his brother Stefon Diggs to the Dallas Cowboys

As we currently occupy an offseason where the Cowboys gave up on Amari Cooper mostly due to the impact that he had on the team’s salary cap ($22M in totality before the restructure that the Cleveland Browns did with him) it is unlikely that they would look for another receiver making top shelf money.

Of course ‘top shelf money’ has changed in definition this offseason by way of the aforementioned Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. What if the Cowboys got the urge to pursue a different veteran wide receiver?

That urge could be coming from within and specifically from someone who knows a thing or two about guarding veteran receivers in the NFL. On Saturday cornerback Trevon Diggs had some fun tweeting about how much he would like to play on the same team as his brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Ive always wanted to play on the same team as my brother. — trevondiggs.eth (@TrevonDiggs) March 26, 2022

14 to dallas would be — trevondiggs.eth (@TrevonDiggs) March 26, 2022

The ‘14’ Trevon is referring to is obviously Stefon, his older brother who just so happens to be one of the best receivers in the National Football League. As fun of an idea as this is to throw out the possibility of it ever coming to fruition feels rather low.

Not to say that Stefon isn’t talented enough to merit consideration for a trade, but he is about half a year older than Amari Cooper is.

Obviously Cooper’s age wasn’t the driving force behind why the Cowboys chose to move on from him, Michael Gallup is right behind them both as an example, but the reality is that being a little bit older is generally not a quality that NFL teams are anxious to spend on and invest in.

What’s more is that Stefon has a base salary of $12.5M this season and a current cap charge of just under $18M. The Cowboys aren’t exactly jumping at the opportunity to spend the type of draft capital that it would take to land Stefon Diggs just to inherit that situation.

All told this is likely just some fun that Trevon was having on social media as the idea of playing with his brother is obviously something that would be enjoyable for him. The two seemed to have quite the time during the Pro Bowl and even switched positions so that Stefon was guarding Trevon.

Of course these are two NFL players who are very aware of the power of social media and perhaps could be joining forces in the name of helping Stefon earn a new deal from his current team, one that would put him closer financially to the terms that Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill just signed for. There is always a larger game at hand being played and we have seen the Cowboys brand used as leverage of sorts many times before.

Speculate if you must. But you know how these things usually go.