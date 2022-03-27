2022 Dallas Cowboys free agency: Here are all of the moves and changes the Cowboys have made so far

The second weekend of free agency has just about come and gone and it was hardly as eventful as the first one for the Dallas Cowboys.

When last weekend was just beginning the Cowboys finally dipped their toes into the pool of external free agency by signing wide receiver James Washington and defensive end Dante Fowler. Dallas is notoriously ‘more’ active during the second and third waves of free agency, but with the hourglass tipping over for that period to finally begin they have remained on the sidelines.

The light turned green on free agency back on Wednesday, March 16th so with that being about a week and a half in the rearview mirror we thought it would be nice to take a look at just what the Cowboys have done so far.

Players Brought Back

TE Dalton Schultz (franchise tag)

WR Michael Gallup (5-year, $62M deal)

TE Jeremy Sprinkle (1-year deal)

WR Noah Brown (1-year deal)

LS Jake McQuaide (1-year deal)

S Malik Hooker (2-year deal)

DE Dorance Armstrong (2-year deal)

LB Leighton Vander Esch (1-year deal)

LB Luke Gifford (1-year deal)

S Jayron Kearse (2-year deal)

P Bryan Anger (3-year deal)

DL Carlos Watkins (1-year deal)

New Players Added

WR James Washington (1-year deal)

DE Dante Fowler (1-year deal)

Players who were on expiring contracts that left

WR Cedrick Wilson (Miami Dolphins)

OG Connor Williams (Miami Dolphins)

DE Randy Gregory (Denver Broncos)

Players the Cowboys chose to move on from

WR Amari Cooper (traded to the Cleveland Browns)

OT La’el Collins (released, wound up with Cincinnati Bengals)

K Greg Zuerlein (released, wound up with New York Jets)

TE Blake Jarwin (waived/injured)

CB Reggie Robinson II (released, claimed by Houston Texans)

RB Ito Smith (released)

WR Robert Foster (released)

