Cowboys news: Dallas tried to bring back Greg Zuerlein before the Jets signed him

This might be the only free agent to sign with another team that Cowboys fans are actually happy about.

Just before the Cowboys’ wild card-round game versus San Francisco, Fassel was asked about his struggling specialist and how to judge when a kicker no longer has “it.” “There might come a time where, yeah, he doesn’t get it back. But this time isn’t now,” Fassel said in January. “I just have full faith in Greg. I do, and if I’m wrong, then I’ll be wrong. But just really think that I’m going to be right. I guess we’ll see.” Dallas released Zuerlein exactly two months later in a move to clear $2.5 million of salary cap space. Re-signing him on a smaller deal was an option; the Cowboys even made him an offer to return, according to the team website. But news of a signing coming out of the Jets camp means the Cowboys will be forced to move in a new direction. The team signed Chris Naggar earlier this offseason. But with just one pro game on his resumé, the SMU product will likely have to battle to become the Cowboys’ new starter.

The Bills QB is not entertaining any ideas of a brotherly reunion.

The Diggs rumors surfaced thanks to his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, tweeting that he’d love to play the star wide receiver. Diggs has been known for his cryptic tweets, especially this offseason, but to expect the Bills to punt on Josh Allen’s best weapon at the start of what many expect to be their peak in the AFC would be odd to say the least. This is not the Tyreek Hill situation — Diggs is signed for two more years. The Bills quarterback is tired of seeing Diggs’ name mentioned in trade rumors, and while I’m sure he understands Trevon Diggs’ sentiment of wanting to play with his brother, the time for that to occur is not now. Josh Allen twitter: Stefon Diggs isn’t going anywhere No. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 26, 2022 Short, sweet and to the point.

What does it mean?

The NFL’s annual league meetings, being held in person in Palm Beach, Florida this year after a virtual format the past two years, are always a well-attended event, with GMs and coaches from all 32 clubs sitting down to talk through issues and rules. And it’s traditionally been a chance for the media to get some up-close-and-personal time with the various team leaders. This year, though, there will be at least one conspicuous absence. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will not attend the league meetings this year. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News cited sources in a tweet Sunday morning. Instead, McCarthy will spend the next several days on the college prospect trail, with plans to attend several unnamed schools’ pro days. As pointed out, it is unusual for a head coach to not attend the meetings. But it perhaps less odd when one considers the offseason the Cowboys as an organization- and McCarthy himself- has had thus far. McCarthy certainly knows that the first question out of any reporter’s mouth will likely include one or all of the following phrases: job security, hot seat, prove-it year, Sean Payton.

Former Dallas players have not been quiet latetely.

At dinner with Burrow, several Bengals were present to enjoy cupcakes and crackers. Collins said that (not the cupcakes and crackers, I presume) sealed the deal for him. Since agreeing to join Cincy, Collins has been a quote machine. The first thing he said to Burrow after the agreement was, “your new body guard’s in town, no one’s touching you.” That quote quickly went viral. But in his first press conference with the Cincy media, Collins had much more to say. It seems Chidobe Awuzie isn’t the only former Cowboys player who feels there are issues in Dallas. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Awuzie told the press he was glad to play football with a championship caliber team that didn’t need all the bright lights. Now, Collins is saying that this deal wasn’t even about the money to him. It was about winning. Essentially, the OT is implying that winning championships wasn’t happening with his former squad. He also made sure to emphasize that he meant the ‘S’ at the end of the word. In his presser, Collins is smiling from ear to ear and seems to be happy as a clam about his new team. It’s a bit concerning to have two former Cowboys say they feel that the focus in Dallas isn’t necessarily on championships. La’el Collins: “At this point in my career it’s not about the money, it’s about winning. I want to win… I want to win championships and this is the team to do it.” — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) March 23, 2022

There are still a few big-name free agents remaining for Dallas to ultimately avoid, but would Mathieu fit in?

The Cowboys need Tyrann Mathieu A third-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2013, Mathieu is now searching for his fourth NFL team. His most recent stop came in Kansas City where he has spent the last three seasons of his career. In his time with the Chiefs, he has become the face of their defense. A confident but talented player, his value to their defense is immeasurable. In Dallas, he would be just what the Cowboys need. Most enticing when it comes to Mathieu is his ability to play multiple positions on the defense. Capable of playing as a single high free safety, down near the box as a run defender, and in the slot as a cornerback he is a true chess piece for any defensive coordinator. His addition to a defense that already includes Micah Parsons would give them a lot of versatility. Simply, the Cowboys need a safety of Mathieu’s caliber. Unfortunately, it will likely come down to whether Jerry Jones is willing to spend the money or not. As Cowboys fans have seen in recent years, this has not been the case very often. Still playing quite well deep into his career, he will not be cheap but may be willing to take a slight discount to play for a contending team. Mathieu will certainly help a team compete in 2022, Dallas should do everything to make sure he does it with them.

Who was your number one?

2. Jayron Kearse Stats: 101 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery The biggest surprise from 2021 free agency was safety Jayron Kearse by a mile. Kearse spent time in Minnesota before signing a one-year deal with the Lions in 2020. His time in Detroit was short-lived as he was cut that December. While bargain-shopping in free agency as usual, the Cowboys decided to take a low-cost chance on Kearse, signing him to a one-year deal. People didn’t expect much. However, the former seventh-round pick exploded onto the scene in 2021, playing in a safety-linebacker hybrid role with the Cowboys and more than exceeding expectations. It was reported on Monday that the beloved safety signed a new, two-year deal with America’s Team, making him a mainstay at the position until 2024. This allows the former Clemson Tiger to hit the market at least one more time when he turns 30, giving him a chance to improve his worth with the Cowboys. Anything short of me being the best safety in the league next year ain’t gone cut it — JK (@Jayronkearse8) March 22, 2022 With safety constantly being a position of need for Dallas, the breakout season for Kearse helps the Cowboys focus on other positions of need without paying top-dollar for a good safety. Many fans are happy about this one.

