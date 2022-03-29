Cowboys 2022 free agency: Stephen Jones says the Dallas Cowboys are out on linebacker Bobby Wagner

Everything comes down to price. The Dallas Cowboys are often criticized for not being big players in free agency, but the truth is that they are more than willing to get involved. Obviously an important factor in everything is the price that is being talked about.

We have seen year after year after year that the Cowboys believe in improving in free agency, but not at the cost (no pun intended) of compromising themselves elsewhere. Dallas believes that the lifeblood of their roster comes by way of the NFL Draft.

Every now and then there is a free agent who comes along that forces us all to re-learn this sometimes painful lesson.

Stephen Jones has reiterated that the Cowboys are out on linebacker Bobby Wagner

NFL coaches, general managers, and executives are currently in the state of Florida for spring meetings and they are meeting with members of the local media. That has allowed Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones to comment publicly on the team for the first time since offseason moves have truly begun.

We have seen them address the departure of Randy Gregory and discuss the eventual return of linebacker Jabril Cox, but it is a different linebacker that everybody has questions about.

Bobby Wagner is the name that plenty of people want to see in a Cowboys uniform right now, but he reportedly wants a one-year deal worth $11M. That is way too rich for the Cowboys’ taste (and likely most NFL teams if we are being honest). Stephen Jones reiterated on Tuesday that it ultimately is not going to work out there.

"Obviously Dan’s had a history with Bobby and knows him well (so) you look into it. He’s a great, great football player, Hall of Fame-type player. But as it turned out, it didn’t work out with us." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 29, 2022

The Cowboys have Micah Parsons (sort of given his strength rushing the passer as well), the aforementioned Jabril Cox, and Leighton Vander Esch at the top of their linebacking unit. As noted the draft will provide an opportunity for them to add there and they may very well do so later on with a veteran, but it seems that they are not going to be bringing in Bobby Wagner.

Again, $11M is a lot for this specific veteran in this specific set of circumstances. Nobody is denying that Wagner is an elite player, but his most elite days are behind him. For what it’s worth though we did offer a poll here at BTB and 58% of users would do that exact deal for him.